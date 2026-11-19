Keerthy Suresh has broken her silence on a particular interview clip from her Akka promotions with Radhika Apte, where the latter spoke about a Telugu film in which her character had to marry her maternal uncle. The conversation unleashed widespread criticism among Telugu audiences, especially after Keerthy Suresh, who was sitting beside her co-star, laughed at the remark and said, "It's a very Tamil and Telugu thing where you marry your uncle."

Keerthy Suresh, who is currently promoting her film Sathyavan Savithiri, reacted to the controversy, stating that she did not initially understand what Radhika Apte was saying. It was only later that she realised Radhika was referring to a traditional practice prevalent in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

She said, "I explained. She (Radhika Apte) made that statement. Honestly, at first, I didn't even understand what she was saying. She (Radhika Apte) was saying, 'I had to romance my uncle.' At first, I didn't understand what she was saying. And then, I understood she was talking about the culture. As soon as I realised she did not know about the culture, I tried explaining that it was a culture down south."

"Yes, I said that. I was referring to the culture. Because that culture is not there in Kerala. With all due respect, because I will never let down our culture there," added the actor.

What Did Radhika Apte Say?

Radhika Apte spoke about her experience working in South Indian cinema and recalled a Telugu film she had acted in. Without naming the film, she revealed that her character was married to her maternal uncle in the story, a plot point she said she did not like.

Radhika told Zoom, "There was a Telugu film I did where I had to marry my Mama (maternal uncle) in the film. It was the most challenging film. I hated everything about it."

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was also part of the interview, stepped in to provide context. She said, "It's a very Tamil and Telugu thing where you marry your uncle."

Radhika added, "But I also had to romance a much older actor. It was a very patriarchal situation and place, and for me that was the toughest thing. And then I die in the middle of it. He had to throw me (gestures over his shoulder) and then do action. I was like, 'When am I going to die?'"

The remarks quickly sparked discussion on social media, with users claiming that Radhika was referring to Boyapati Srinu's 2014 film Legend, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. When Legend was released, Balakrishna was 54 years old, while Radhika Apte was 29.

Radhika Apte, however, refrained from making any comments on the name of the film.

ALSO READ | 'Hated Everything': Radhika Apte Says She 'Had To Romance An Older Actor' In A Telugu Film, Internet Links It To Legend