Actor, director and producer Arjun Sarja shared a long post on Instagram, slamming 'derogatory' allegations against his elder daughter Aishwarya which have been doing the rounds online. Some portals have circulated news of a marital discord in Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding followed by his limited presence at Sarja's younger daughter's wedding. Some portals even claimed Aishwarya as 'alcoholic'.

Slamming these reports, Arjun Sarja said he had lodged a formal complaint with the concerned authorities.

Slamming a section of the media for spreading baseless reports, he wrote, "Respect and dignity should never be negotiable."

Acknowledging the perils of being an actor, Arjun Sarja wrote, "As actors, we understand that public life inevitably invites speculation and scrutiny. However, there is a clear distinction between speculation and the deliberate propagation of baseless allegations. Public scrutiny does not give anyone the licence to invent narratives or engage in character assassination. To make unfounded and derogatory remarks, including labelling a woman an alcoholic without any basis whatsoever, is deeply irresponsible and unacceptable."

The actor mentioned he can't remain silent as a father.

"We have always believed that silence is often the most dignified response. But silence should never be mistaken for acceptance, nor should it allow misinformation to be repeatedly circulated and amplified. We have therefore taken the appropriate steps by lodging a formal complaint with the concerned authorities," he added.

"This is not merely about my daughter. It is about every woman whose dignity is questioned and whose persenal choices turned into public judgement. For women, who may not have the support of their families , such allegations can be particularly damaging, making an already difficult journey even harder. No woman should have to face that alone, or have to defend the way she chooses to live her life," Arjun Sarja went on to add.

"As a father, I will always stand by my daughter and her right to live with dignity, independence and freedom," Sarja wrote.

Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10, 2024 in Chennai. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "10.06.2024" and added evil eye emojis. The couple met on the TV reality show Survivor hosted by Arjun.

The couple hosted a starry reception.

The guest list included popular names from the world of politics and entertainment. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Prabhu Deva were also spotted at the grand reception ceremony.