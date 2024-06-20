Viral: Aishwarya Kisses Father Arjun Sarja In This Adorable Pic From Her Sangeet Ceremony

Aishwarya Arjun shared this picture. (courtesy: AishwaryaArjun )

New day, new pictures from Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding festivities and we are not complaining at all. On Thursday, Aishwarya Arjun shared a new bunch of images from her sangeet ceremony. What caught our attention was the picture in which Aishwarya can be seen kissing her father Arjun Sarja. Aishwarya is seen joined by sister Anjana. In other clicks, Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. Sharing the pictures, Aishwarya credited her makeup and photography team. Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah shared pictures from their sangeet night on their respective Instagram feeds. Needless to say, the pictures are stunning. Aishwarya looks gorgeous in a blingy saree while Umapathy Ramaiah looks suave in a tuxedo. In one picture, the newlyweds can be seen dancing their heart out. In another click, the couple can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Sharing the fun-filled pictures from the ceremony, the couple wrote in the caption, "To the best evening of our lives." Take a look:

For the unversed, actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "10.06.2024" and added evil eye emojis. The couple met on the TV reality show Survivor hosted by Arjun. Take a look:

According to a Pinkvilla report, the reception ceremony took place at the Leela Palace in Chennai. The guest list included popular names from the world of politics and entertainment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Prabhu Deva were also spotted at the grand reception ceremony.