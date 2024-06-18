Inside Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya And Umapathy Ramaiah's Sangeet Night. See Pics

Aishwarya shared this image. (courtesy: AishwaryaArjun )

Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. On Tuesday, Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah shared pictures from their sangeet night on their respective Instagram feeds. Needless to say, the pictures are stunning. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a blingy saree while Umapathy Ramaiah looked suave in a tuxedo. In one picture, the newlyweds can be seen dancing their heart out. In another click, the couple can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Sharing the fun-filled pictures from the ceremony, the couple wrote in the caption, "To the best evening of our lives." Take a look:

For the unversed, actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "10.06.2024" and added evil eye emojis. The couple met on the TV reality show Survivor hosted by Arjun. Take a look:

Arjun Sarja shared a dreamy wedding video on his Instagram and wrote, "Words cannot express the joy and happiness we feel as we witnessed our beloved daughter AISHWARYA marry the love of her life, our dearest UMAPATHY. It was a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Watching you step into this new chapter has filled our hearts with pride and overwhelming emotion.Here's to a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings. May your journey together be as beautiful as the love you share. We love you both dearly! Appa Amma Anju Junee and truffyy." Take a look:

According to a Pinkvilla report, the reception ceremony took place at the Leela Palace in Chennai. The guest list included popular names from the world of politics and entertainment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Prabhu Deva were also spotted at the grand reception ceremony.