Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya Marries Umapathy Ramaiah. See Wedding Pics

Aishwarya Arjun's wedding photo. (courtesy: aishwaryaarjun)

Actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. The couple shared pictures from their wedding festivities on their respective Instagram profiles on Tuesday. The bride was absolutely stunning in a red saree, while the groom complemented her in a cream traditional outfit. Posting pictures from the wedding, the couple wrote, "10.06.2024" and added evil eye emojis. Celeb fashion stylist Eka Lakhani wrote in the comments, "Congratulations my gorgeous Aishwarya! Wish you lots of love and magic in your new journey." The couple met on the TV reality show Survivor hosted by Arjun.

See photos from Aishwarya and Umapathy Ramaiah's wedding here:

Aishwarya and Umapathy's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this month in Chennai. The pre-wedding festivities included haldi and mehendi ceremonies that took place at Aishwarya Arjun's home in Chennai. For the haldi, Aishwarya wore a vibrant sunshine yellow outfit by Anamika Khanna. See photos from the haldi ceremony here:

Pictures from Aishwarya and Umapathy's mehendi ceremony were equally adorable. ICYMI, take a look at the pictures here:

The couple got engaged in October last year. They simply added ring emojis. No caption needed. Take a look at the pictures here:

Aishwarya and Umapathy will reportedly host their wedding reception on June 14 in Chennai and celebrities from the southern film industries are expected to attend.

In terms of work, Aishwarya will soon be seen in her Telugu debut movie, while Umapathy recently debuted as a director with Rajakili and he is now planning his next directorial movie.