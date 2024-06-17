Viral: Rajinikanth And His Daughter Attend Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya's Reception

Rajinikanth with the newlyweds pictured at the ceremony. (courtesy: X )

Rajinikanth brought star power as he attended the grand reception ceremony of actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah in Chennai. Pictures from the reception ceremony are going crazy viral on social media. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen posing with the newlyweds. Rajinikanth was accompanied by daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The new bride Aishwarya wore a shimmery pink saree, while Umapathy Ramaiah donned a tuxedo. Rajinikanth chose a white kurta and vesthi (traditional South-Indian wear) for the occasion. Aishwarya Rajinikanth looked pretty in a white saree with a golden border. Sharing the pictures on X, a fan wrote in the caption, "Superstar #Rajinikanth from UmapathyRamiah & AishwaryaArjun wedding." Take a look:

Here's another viral picture in which Rajinikanth can be seen hugging actor Arjun Sarja. In another picture, Arjun Sarja can be seen greeting actor Sivakarthikeyan who attended the reception. Take a look at the pictures here:

According to a Pinkvilla report, the reception ceremony took place at the Leela Palace in Chennai. The guest list included popular names from the world of politics and entertainment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Prabhu Deva were also spotted at the grand reception ceremony.

For the unversed, actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya and Thambi Ramaiah's son Umapathy Ramaiah got married on June 10 in Chennai. Sharing pictures from their wedding, the couple wrote, "10.06.2024" and added evil eye emojis. The couple met on the TV reality show Survivor hosted by Arjun. Take a look:

Arjun Sarja shared a dreamy wedding video on his Instagram and wrote, "Words cannot express the joy and happiness we feel as we witnessed our beloved daughter AISHWARYA marry the love of her life, our dearest UMAPATHY. It was a day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Watching you step into this new chapter has filled our hearts with pride and overwhelming emotion.Here's to a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings. May your journey together be as beautiful as the love you share. We love you both dearly! Appa Amma Anju Junee and truffyy." Take a look:

In terms of work, Aishwarya will soon be seen in her Telugu debut movie, while Umapathy recently debuted as a director with Rajakili.