Watch: Amid Divorce Buzz, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jet Off For Vacation With Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya and Abhishek's personal lives have been under intense public scrutiny ever since rumours of a rift in their marriage emerged last year. However, amid the ongoing divorce rumours, the couple were spotted at Mumbai airport yesterday with their daughter Aaradhya as they took off for their Christmas and New Year vacation.

Twinning in black outfits, the couple let Aaradhya head in first as they followed. They responded to Merry Christmas wishes from the paparazzi outside the airport.

Abhishek Bachchan's Recent Reaction To Divorce Speculation

In a conversation with Peeping Moon, Abhishek Bachchan said, "If you're a public figure, people are going to speculate about every little thing. Whatever rubbish has been written is absolutely false. None of it is based on fact; it's just wrong and intentionally hurtful."

He continued, "Before we got married, they were guessing our wedding dates. After we got married, they started deciding when we're separating. It's all nonsense. She knows my truth, I know hers. We return to a loving, grounded family-and that is what truly matters."

Speaking of whether the divorce speculation bothers him, Abhishek said, "No. If there was even a shred of truth, perhaps it would. But there isn't. I won't tolerate fabricated stories or falsehoods about my family or me."

Background

Despite the consistent buzz around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation, they seemingly put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances over the past few months.

In April this year, Aishwarya Bachchan attended her cousin's wedding in Pune, accompanied by Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya. Several pictures and videos from the celebration went viral on social media.

Prior to this, the couple attended Aaradhya's school function together. In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also celebrated Aaradhya's birthday together.

Rumours of separation gained momentum when the couple made separate entries at a high-profile wedding last year. The buzz intensified further when Abhishek liked a social media post about "grey divorce"-a term used for the trend when couples aged 50 and older dissolve their marriages, often after decades together.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, reprising her role as Nandini in the second installment. Abhishek was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.

