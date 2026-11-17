Raghu Ram is making a surprising return in Roadies after 12 years, and this time, he has a very different role. The former judge, who spent 11 years with the programme, left it in 2014 along with his brother Rajiv after facing issues with the makers. Now, he is back in Roadies Rebirth, but not as a regular gang leader, he will appear as a host with special powers.

At a recent press conference, he shared a few details about his role but did not reveal everything. He spoke about having a separate space called the underworld, where he takes contestants. He also enjoyed the fear and pain of the contestants.

Raghu Ram said, “I didn't speak to a single soul throughout the entire journey. I had a place called the underworld. I used to emerge from that, drag people down with me, and honestly, I had a blast. For breakfast, I ate their broken hearts, and with my tea, I sip their tears. It left me completely satisfied. It was so much fun. I live for times like this. I miss this. I miss this pain. I love it.”

The Tees Maar Khan star also spoke about the gang leaders and said they are strong people who know how to lead their teams. He made it clear that they do not follow anyone's orders blindly. He added that his role is to make things difficult for them and challenge them at every step.

Raghu said he enjoys putting the gang leaders through tough situations because they are talented and can handle challenges. He also explained that creating trouble for them is part of his role on the show.

Roadies Rebirth has completely changed its format this season. This time, OG gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa will compete in teams instead of leading separate gangs.

They are joined by NewGs Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. Now that the contestant selection process is almost over, the show is getting ready to move into the main competition. The contestants will soon face new tasks, tough challenges and unexpected twists.

The journey is set to begin from November 27.

Also Read: Rannvijay Singha On His Comeback To Roadies After 3-Year Break: "I'm Home"