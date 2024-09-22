Rannvijay Singha On His Comeback To <i>Roadies</i> After 3-Year Break: "I'm Home"

Roadies is back with a new season. The 20th season of the task-based reality show is titled Roadies Double Cross. Excitingly, the OG host, Rannvijay Singha, is making a comeback after being absent for the last three years. In a video shared on Instagram by the makers, Rannvijay makes a grand entrance, riding a bike and wearing a leather jacket. As the camera reveals his face, he enthusiastically says, “Roadie Banega Tu? Aa raha hu main.” In the caption, we could read audition dates. It read, “Toh bata ‘Roadie Banega Tu'”? MTV Roadies Double Cross Auditions: Delhi - 13th Oct Chandigarh - 15th Oct Hyderabad - 18th Oct Pune - 20th Oct.”

Rannvijay Singha described Roadies as his “comfort zone.” In a statement, he said, “Roadies isn't just a show—it's an emotion for me it's my comfort zone, I'm home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation. Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stands for—courage, ambition, and resilience. I'm grateful that I have been part of this extraordinary legacy. As we embark on this new chapter with Roadies Double Cross, I can't wait to feel that unmatched adrenaline again, alongside the dreamers who live for this journey,” as quoted by Indian Express.

The new season of Roadies promises amplified drama. In another Instagram post, the makers mentioned how the show's season is built on the premise of betrayal. They wrote, “The only rule this season: Expect Dhoke pe Dhoka at every turn. All is fair in MTV Roadies Double Cross. MTV Roadies 20th Season Auditions coming to a city near you, this October!”

Rannvijay Singha was last seen as a host in the Netflix show IRL - In Real Life.