<i>The Traitors</i>: What You Get When <i>Bigg Boss</i> And <i>Roadies</i> Have A Baby

The Traitors: What You Get When Bigg Boss And Roadies Have A Baby

The original recipe is international, but the spice is 100% desi

Read Time: 3 mins
Karan Johar in a poster from The Traitors

Amazon Prime Video on Friday released the trailer of its new reality show The Traitors at an event in Mumbai - and let's just say, the drama is already real and the knives are out (metaphorically for now).

Think of it as a spicy cocktail of Bigg Boss chaos and Roadies betrayal. But this time, there are 20 contestants, 3 secret traitors, and one simple rule: Trust no one. You can smile, hug, and make friends... But be careful, there's a good chance you might be hugging your enemy. Sounds like a regular Monday at work, doesn't it?

Chaos And Betrayal But Made In India

This show has already caused 'drama' in over 30 countries. Now, it's set to turn Indian screens into war zones. The original recipe is international, but the spice is 100% desi.

The casting is straight out of a reel trending on social media. There are influencers with millions of followers, TV stars, fashionistas, comedians, and even a poker champ.

The idea? Bring in people who already know how to perform and ensure their followers come along for the ride. Smart move, Prime Video. Very smart.

At the helm of this wild journey is none other than Karan Johar, who is trading in film scripts for mind games as the host (but not of Koffee With Karan). Picture him channelling Salman Khan on Bigg Boss with more sass and a sharper wardrobe.

Decoding The Game Of The Traitors

The first episode of The Traitors will arrive on the streamer on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 pm.

Each week, the show promises to offer a sneak peek into emotional breakdowns, dramatic accusations, and friendships that go from "bestie" to "betrayer" in perhaps less than 60 seconds.

But here's the real game: it's not just about winning money - it's about earning trust too. And that, dear reader, is the rarest currency in any reality show.

If reality TV was a video game, The Traitors is boss level. From the looks of it, it's smart, sneaky, and emotionally messy - just how we like it.

Meet the 20 Brave (Or Foolish?) Contestants of the Traitors

  1. Raftaar - Rapper, reality TV show judge, and possibly too chill for all the drama
  2. Karan Kundrra - Actor, host, and reality TV regular
  3. Apoorva Makhija - Fashion influencer with a strong game face
  4. Sufi Motiwala - Fashion critic who'll probably read everyone's outfits AND motives
  5. Nikita Luther - Poker champ; bluffing is her cardio
  6. Sahil Salathia - Actor, model, maybe a future traitor?
  7. Jannat Zubair - Gen Z queen with a million fans
  8. Uorfi Javed - Social media's wildcard; expect fireworks
  9. Raj Kundra - Businessman-husband of Celebrity Big Brother winner Shilpa Shetty and now a reality player
  10. Elnaaz Norouzi - Glam, grit, and maybe game
  11. Lakshmi Manchu - South Indian star power
  12. Harsh Gujral - Comedian and actor who'll laugh through the lies
  13. Anshula Kapoor - Arjun Kapoor's sister and a rising social media star out to make her own mark
  14. Sudhanshu Pandey - That one serious contestant who might surprise us
  15. Janhvi Gaur - Digital creator with killer instincts?
  16. Purav Jha - Gen Z actor, possibly the stealthiest of them all
  17. Jasmin Bhasin - TV sweetheart-turned-reality TV warrior
  18. Maheep Kapoor - Fabulous wife with a sharp tongue
  19. Ashish Vidyarthi - Veteran actor ready to outplay them all
  20. Mukesh Chhabra - Casting king now cast into the drama himself
