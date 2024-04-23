Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Broke Up With Tahira Kashyap After Winning Roadies: 'Lost My Mind'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana in a recent interview with Mashable India opened up about the time when he had broken up with his then girlfriend Tahira Kashyap after winner reality show Roadies. Ayushmann Khurrana said, "It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16-17. I remember I broke up with my girlfriend then. I was getting a lot of attention for the first time apart from my girlfriend. I lost my mind. I went through that journey when you are in your teens, and you have a gawky image, you are blooming and flowering and becoming a man."

"I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time. So, I broke up with Tahira saying, 'See I am getting a lot of attention, I have to live life now.' But I got back to her in six months and told her 'I can't do this, I can't be a 'f*****'," Ayushmann added.

For the unversed, Ayushmann emerged as the winner of the second season of the adventure reality series Roadies.

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his roles in hit films like Badhaai Ho, the Dream Girl series, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others. He has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like Article 15, Gulabo Sitabo, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the reality show Roadies and in 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.