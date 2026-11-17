Actor Akshara Singh has questioned why unmarried women face scrutiny for observing religious rituals that unmarried men are allowed to perform without similar questions being raised. Responding to the criticism surrounding her Chhath Puja celebrations, the Bhojpuri actor called out the double standards and asked people to explain why her marital status should have anything to do with her faith.

The controversy started after videos of Akshara performing Chhath Puja rituals surfaced on social media. In the clips, she was seen standing in water and wearing orange sindoor while offering prayers. However, her participation did not sit well with some social media users, who questioned how an unmarried woman could perform the rituals. A section of users also claimed that the entire appearance was staged to grab attention.

Taking a direct dig at those questioning her participation, Akshara shared a message in Hindi on Monday evening, November 16.

She wrote in her Instagram Stories, "Maine Chhathi Maiya ko arghya diya, aur kuch logon ne mere byaah ki chinta ka arghya de diya. Ek sawaal mera bhi hai — agar kunwara ladka Chhath kar sakta hai, toh kunwari ladki kyun nahi? Koi tark hai toh bataiye, main zaroor sunungi. [I offered prayers to Chhathi Maiya, but some people seemed more concerned about my marriage and started asking when I would get married. I have a question of my own: If an unmarried man can observe the Chhath fast, why can't an unmarried woman? If there is any logical reasoning behind this, please tell me. I would certainly like to hear it.]”

She further questioned why strangers felt entitled to comment on her religious beliefs and decide whether she was allowed to observe the festival. Adding to her response, the actor wrote, “Aur haan, meri aastha par fainsla sunane ka adhikaar aapko kisne diya, yeh bhi usi javab mein bata dijiyega. Jai Chhathi Maiya [And yes, while you're at it, please also tell me who gave you the right to pass judgement on my faith. Jai Chhathi Maiya.]”

On the professional front, Akshara was last seen in a special appearance in the song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, was led by Akshay Kumar.

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