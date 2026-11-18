Allu Arjun is today one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema with a career spanning several successful films. His journey in the industry was not always smooth. In an old interview, the actor opened up about the struggles he faced after making his debut with Gangotri (2003). Allu Arjun revealed that he found it difficult to land film offers because of his looks.

While celebrating 20 years of Arya in 2024, the actor said, “Gangotri was a hit but I didn't look great, so good films didn't come my way. The film was a blockbuster but it's my failure as an artiste that I couldn't make a mark. I went from 0 to -100, I was a nobody,” as quoted by the TOI.

A turning point in Allu Arjun's career came when he met director Sukumar, who offered him the script of Arya. Despite it being Sukumar's directorial debut, the actor was immediately impressed by the story and agreed to be part of the film.

Allu Arjun also recalled how Chiranjeevi listened to the story and later presented him with a shield to mark Arya completing 125 days in theatres. Years later, the actor reunited with Sukumar for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which went on to become a major box-office success in 2024.

Allu Arjun is currently busy working on Jawan director Atlee's upcoming film Raaka. The movie features Deepika Padukone as the female lead, while Rashmika Mandanna is also part of the cast. The actor has also joined hands with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for another project, tentatively titled AA23. The film is currently in the pre-production stage.

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