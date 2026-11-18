Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the next James Bond in the franchise's 26th film. The actor will make his first appearance as the British spy in a film directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The filmmaker, who was deeply involved in the casting process, recently shared what made him choose Pattinson for the role and what he wants from the new 007. Villeneuve was not looking for an actor who can just wear a suit or use cool gadgets.

Speaking with GQ, the filmmaker explained that he wants “to believe that this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin. I need that kind of anger deep in the eye. It's not everybody who has that.”

The director said, “I need someone who has that kind of unapologetic panache, someone that when he comes into the room, everything starts to gravitate around him, that kind of strong charisma and someone that has a lot of sensuality as well and that people are attracted to and that someone who expressed some kind of pleasure, someone who has width, sometime who has dark humour, sometimes that has pleasure into being in deep shit, someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force. And someone, of course, who has a deep intelligence in the eyes, someone that is always ahead of us.”

Denis Villeneuve shared that working on James Bond made him feel excited. He feels “a pure cinematic pleasure” whenever he thinks about the project. The director knows that making a Bond film comes with a lot of pressure and stress, but the chance gives him even greater happiness.

The filmmaker made the final choice after discussing it with his producers and the studio. He knows that while some welcomed the new actor with open arms, others wanted someone else to step into the role.

Robert Pattinson will become the seventh actor to play MI6 spy James Bond on the big screen after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Also Read: The $8.5 Billion Deal Behind Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting