Shah Rukh Khan's son and filmmaker Aryan Khan has secured a place on the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list released by TIME. Speaking to the magazine, Aryan opened up about frequently being compared to his father due to their striking resemblance.

Aryan told TIME, "Everyone has been compared to him. It's fine if I'm one of those people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He's a beast."

Aryan made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series received praise from both audiences and critics.

"I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution," said Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son.

Aryan is currently working on the second season of the series. Speaking about the process, he said, "The story is the same. How you can make that different, how you add a spin to it, and how you tell it is what filmmaking really is."

Following the TIME recognition, Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan, reshared the news on her Instagram account, tagging both Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan's satirical series The Ba***ds of Bollywood explores the workings of the Hindi film industry through humour, behind-the-scenes drama, and familiar industry stereotypes.

The series features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams of making it big in the film industry. Accompanied by his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh), Aasmaan navigates the unpredictable world of fame.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Make Special Appearance OnKoffee With Karan 9 Finale With Karan Johar's Twins: Report