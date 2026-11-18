Robert Pattinson has been named as the next James Bond and that has brought the iconic spy franchise back into the spotlight. While audience wait to see what the new 007 adventure looks like, India already has a little connection with the world of Bond. Back in 1983, actor Roger Moore travelled to Rajasthan to film Octopussy, the 13th film of the James Bond series. Its grand palaces, lakeside settings and bustling streets of Udaipur became part of the film's backdrop. More than four decades later, travellers can still visit many of the locations that appeared in the iconic film. If you are a James Bond fan and visiting Udaipur, here are some places that you can easily include in your trip.

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How Udaipur Became Part Of James Bond's Octopussy

Released in 1983, Octopussy was directed by John Glen and starred Roger Moore as James Bond. You would be surprised to know that a major chunk of its India schedule was shot in Udaipur, with location photography beginning in September 1982. Many of Udaipur's landmarks were shown in the movie using the city's palaces as a backdrop. Here are some locations to add to your itinerary

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

This is the most recognisable location from Octopussy is the Taj Lake Palace. Situated on Jag Niwas Island in the middle of Lake Pichola, the white marble palace appears as the island residence of Octopussy. One of the film's memorable sequences shows Bond approaching the floating palace in a mechanical crocodile. The scene captures the palace rising out of the lake, surrounded by the Aravalli hills. It is a striking introduction to Udaipur's lakefront architecture.

Today, the palace operates as a luxury hotel under Taj Hotels. Visitors can admire it from a boat on Lake Pichola, while access to the property itself is through the hotel's boat service.

Jag Mandir Palace

Photo: Incredible India

Another important stop on the film's Udaipur trail is Jag Mandir Palace. Built on an island in Lake Pichola, the 17th-century palace was also used for scenes involving Octopussy's island residence. Its marble structures, ornate balconies and waterfront setting make it worth visiting even without its cinematic connection. The palace has a history of its own, including its association with Prince Khurram, who later became Emperor Shah Jahan. Jag Mandir is accessible by boat from the Bansi Ghat pier. A visit also offers lovely views of the surrounding lake and the nearby Lake Palace.

Monsoon Palace, Udaipur

For another familiar setting from the film, head to Monsoon Palace, also known as Sajjangarh Palace. It served as the exterior of Kamal Khan's palace in Octopussy. The character, played by Louis Jourdan, is one of Bond's principal adversaries in the film. Perched on the Bansdara hills overlooking Udaipur, the 19th-century palace was originally conceived as an astronomical centre by Maharana Sajjan Singh. It was later used as a monsoon retreat and hunting lodge.

Even today, its elevated location makes it a good place to take in panoramic views of the city, its lakes and the surrounding hills. You can reach the palace by taxi or auto-rickshaw from the city.

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Shiv Niwas Palace

Photo: Reddit/@r/Hotels_India

If you want to trace another part of Bond's Udaipur visit, add Shiv Niwas Palace to your list. The heritage property, situated within the City Palace Complex, served as Bond's hotel in the film. It is where he checks in and gets involved in a game of backgammon with Kamal Khan. Built during the reign of Maharana Fateh Singh in the early 20th century, the crescent-shaped palace was originally reserved for visiting dignitaries and members of the royal household. It now operates as a heritage hotel, allowing guests to experience its historic architecture and old-world interiors.

Gangaur Ghat And The Old City

Not every memorable location in Octopussy is a palace. The film also features Udaipur's waterfront and old-city streets, including the area around Gangaur Ghat. The ghat is seen when Bond arrives in Udaipur, before the story moves into its palace settings. Located along Lake Pichola, Gangaur Ghat is a popular spot for watching the lakefront come alive, particularly around sunset. From here, you can explore the neighbouring lanes, browse local shops and visit Bagore Ki Haveli. The busy streets and waterfront around the City Palace also feature in the film's famous auto-rickshaw chase sequence.

So, if you are a traveller, this is perhaps the easiest way to experience the city's Bond connection without having to plan an elaborate itinerary.