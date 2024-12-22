James Bond Producer Furious With Amazon Over Franchise's Future: "F***ing Idiots"

Production crisis has gripped the development of the next James Bond movie as longtime producer of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli clashes with the series' new owners, Amazon. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the Jeff Bezos-owned company, which bought MGM Studios in 2021 for $8.5 billion, has angered Ms Broccoli owing to their differing take regarding what the British MI6 spy represents. The two parties seem to be in an "ugly stalemate" which threatens the future of the iconic franchise that has been put on hold at the moment.

Ms Broccoli, who has exerted control over the "007" franchise for over three decades has told her confidants that she does not trust Amazon's algorithm-centric approach towards a character she helped popularise, simply owing to superb storytelling and gut instinct.

"These people are f***ing idiots," Ms Broccoli reportedly told her friends about Amazon executives.

Three years since Daniel Craig stepped down as Bond after the release of No Time To Die, there has been no announcement regarding who will take on the mantle. There have been murmurs about several actors such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Damson Idris and Matt Smith donning the tuxedo of the suave, resourceful spy but nothing concrete has been announced.

No progress has been made on the scripting front with no director roped in for the project either. The lack of momentum regarding the development has irked Ms Brocolli as the franchise has had an installment nearly every year or two since it began in the 60s.

Also Read | "Love In The Heart": 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Shares Secret Of His Long Marriage

Clash of ideologies

The clash of ideologies between the two camps has only widened in recent months with Amazon executives calling Bond a womaniser who does not fit in with the ideals of the "modern, progressive world".

"I have to be honest. I don't think James Bond is a hero," one of them was quoted as saying during a strategy meeting.

Other Amazon executives floated the idea of Bond TV spin-offs, including a potential "Moneypenny" spin-off, or a female 007 spin-off. However, Ms Broccoli promptly shot the idea down.

"Did you read the contract?" Ms Broccoli retorted, making it clear that Bond movies take precedence and that they cannot be demoted to streaming services.

Notably, Ms Broccoli runs Eon Productions, the London-based outfit that produces the Bond films, alongside her 82-year-old stepbrother Michael Wilson. They both have complete creative control over the product which means Amazon cannot go ahead and develop anything without their approval.