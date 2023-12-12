'Love In The Heart': 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Shares Secret Of His Long Marriage

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," Pierce Brosnan said.

Actor Pierce Brosnan, who is best known for essaying the role of secret agent James Bond in the Bond film series, recently shared the secret to his 22-year marriage in Hollywood. He stated that he and Keely Shaye Smith, his wife of 22 years, have seen a lot of ups and downs and are still going strong, as per a report in Fox News.

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot. And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do," he told the outlet.

He continued, "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey. To watch each other change ... whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart."

The "Fast Charlie," said that his wife has been very "supportive" over the years as a partner and parent. "Keeley is a journalist, a reporter. She's an artist in her own right. And as a woman, she has made a family for our sons. She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor, (she) always has," he continued.

The couple got married in 2001 and have two sons, Dylan and Paris. The actor was previously married to Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 after suffering from ovarian cancer. Sean was the couple's only child, and Mr Brosnan adopted Chris and Charlotte, the children from Ms Harris' first marriage. However, in 2013, Charlotte passed away at the age of 42 due to ovarian cancer.

The actor, who was born in Ireland, has always had a secret love for the art. "It's always been there. Just be silent over there," he said. He recently debuted a solo exhibition of his artwork, "So Many Dreams" at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend.

He added, "I've always been a painter, an artist at heart. So, it's a work in progress, just like the acting. You just ... keep showing up, and you refine yourself and you refine the work and the message you want to tell the people."

Discussing his resolutions for 2024, the 70-year-old added, "It's too early for New Year's resolutions. Let's just finish the year out and in good faith and hope and love each other. Let's just do that. Let's just be kind to each other. That would be a good resolution."