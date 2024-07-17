Canadian Fashion Writer Reviews Pierce Brosnan's Wimbledon Look. Bonus: Big B Connection

Image was posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. From an army of fans waiting outside his residence on Sundays to his killer dialogues, the legendary actor's charisma never fails to wow us. Well, not just us but Canadian fashion industry writer and commentator Derek Guy is also a Big B fan. How do we know, you ask? Well, it all began with the expert reviewing Hollywood icon Pierce Brosnan's three-piece suit at Wimbledon 2024. In a post on X, Derek shared Pierce Brosnan's images and wrote, “[Pierce] Brosnan looks better than most men can ever hope. but I think he would look even better in a longer jacket. This would make the jacket look less squat. would also lower the buttoning point, which would elongate the lapel. see photos for comparison.”

To give an example of a perfect double-breasted jacket, Derek Guy shared a video featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a follow-up post. The clip is from the song Rim Jhim Gire Sawan from the 1979 film Manzil. We can also spot Moushumi Chatterjee in the video. Sharing the video, Derek wrote, “Here's an example of a double-breasted jacket that's a little longer than what [Pierce] Brosnan is wearing. The length allows the maker to lower the buttoning point, creating a longer, sweeping lapel line. Torso also looks less squat. But agree, Brosnan still looks great.” Well, we can not disagree with Derek Guy, Amitabh Bachchan's fashion sense can give Gen Z a run for their money.

On the work front, Big B's latest film Kalki 2898 AD is doing wonders at the box office. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also featured Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. We can also see Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma making guest appearances in Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi mythological drama has been bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kalki 2898 AD 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.