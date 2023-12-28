Pierce Brosnan Hit With 2 Charges After Entering Off-Limit Areas In Yellowstone National Park

The incident took place on November 1 when Pierce Brosnan visited the park.

Actor Pierce Brosnan has been hit with two charges after allegedly walking in off-limit parts of Yellowstone National Park. According to CNN, a criminal docket was filed against the James Bond actor in the US district court in Wyoming in which he received citations for "foot travel in a thermal area". According to the national park's website, visitors must "always walk on boardwalks and designated trails". The safety tips are meant to protect visitors from its hot springs and geysers.

"Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks," the park's website further says.

Mr Brosnan has been ordered to appear before the Yellowstone Justice Centre on January 23.

The actor or his representatives have not made any comment.

Los Angeles Times said the offence took place on November 1 and the park officials have cited 36 CFR 7.13(j) of the Yellowstone National Park Code for Regulation.

The park is spread across 2.22 million acres and is famous for its more than 10,000 thermal geographic features, including geysers, hot springs and steam vents.

Mr Brosnan visited the park after taking time out from the shooting of his upcoming film 'Unholy Trinity', which also stars Samuel L Jackson and David Arquette, in a nearby site in Montana.

According to NBC News, the thermal features at Yellowstone have led to the death of more than 20 people since 1890.

It is the oldest, one of the largest, and probably the best-known national park in the United States. Yellowstone was established by the US Congress on March 1, 1872, as the country's first national park.