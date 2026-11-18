John Abraham doesn't believe in carrying too much luggage. Even for a 10-day holiday, a knapsack is all he needs. The actor also has a request for people travelling to Meghalaya: enjoy its beauty, but don't leave plastic or litter behind.

At the launch of Living Meghalaya in Mumbai, NDTV's Abira Dhar spoke to John, who is the state's brand ambassador, about his travel habits, what visitors should know before planning a trip to Meghalaya and his hopes for Indian football.

John Abraham Is Happy Travelling With Just A Knapsack

Photo: Canva

How much luggage does John Abraham need for a holiday? Not much, it turns out. Asked about his travel essentials and the kind of traveller he is, John said he prefers travelling light. He carries a knapsack, even if he is going away for 10 days.

His family and wife may not necessarily approve of this approach, but that hasn't changed his mind. "I'm a very light traveller, and I prefer that," he said.

John needed just one word to describe Meghalaya: "Green."

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He called it one of the most beautiful states in India and said its beauty is something the world should get to see. But he also wants visitors to be mindful of how they treat the place.

His request to travellers was simply to not litter or leave plastic behind and keep the surroundings clean. "We're very popular for our hygiene," he said, explaining why he wants tourists to be more responsible. He was careful not to sound overly critical but wanted people to understand that keeping Meghalaya clean is important.

A New Football Stadium And Academy Planned

There is another reason John wants people to keep an eye on Meghalaya. The state is also working towards strengthening its football infrastructure. During the conversation, he mentioned a new football stadium and the North Eastern United FC Centre of Excellence, which will have an academy. He said these developments are expected in about a year and a half.

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His Advice For A Good Life Is Pretty Simple

Before wrapping up, John was asked for his ingredient for a good life. His answer had little to do with complicated routines or elaborate advice. "Stay fit. Just stay fit. Think fit. Think clean. Eat clean," he said, adding that these are things people should practise every day.