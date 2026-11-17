Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Philippines to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. During his visit to Manila, PM Modi witnessed replicas of the historic Laguna Copperplate Inscription and the Golden Tara of Agusan.

The Laguna Copperplate Inscription is one of the earliest known written records from the Philippines. Discovered in 1989, it documents the clearance of a debt and contains references to the Saka calendar. It is written primarily in Kawi, an ancient script that originated in Java, Indonesia. The inscription also includes Sanskrit and other linguistic elements, reflecting the region's historical connections to wider Southeast Asian traditions.

The inscription has recently been added to the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP) Regional Register. The Laguna Copperplate Inscription is on display at the National Museum of Anthropology in Manila.

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The second artefact, the replica of the Agusan Gold Image, is popularly known as the Golden Tara. It is a 21-karat gold figure discovered in Agusan in 1917. Scholars have dated it to the late 13th to early 14th century and still debate the figure's exact religious identity.

Some interpretations have associated it with Hindu and Mahayana Buddhist traditions. The original artefact is currently housed at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, United States.

After the visit, PM Modi shared on X, “Landed in Manila, Philippines, a short while ago. Very happy to meet the Indian community, which accorded a very warm welcome. It is wonderful to see our diaspora preserve Indian culture and, at the same time, work towards bringing our nations closer.”

He continued, “The programme offered a wonderful glimpse of the deep cultural connections between India and the Philippines. Saw replicas of the Golden Tara of Agusan and the historic Laguna Copperplate Inscription dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries. It was particularly special to witness children from both countries recite the Purna Kumbha Shloka, followed by energetic Bollywood and Bhangra performances.”

The presentation of these historical objects highlights the centuries-old cultural and civilisational links between India and the Philippines and reflects the shared historical heritage of the two nations.