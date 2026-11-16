PM Modi Meets Indian Community, Attends Gala Dinner In Manila

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr for visiting leaders and dignitaries attending the ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The dinner was held at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Manila.

PM Modi was seen wearing a Barong Tagalog, the formal national attire for Filipino men, for the occasion.

The dinner also featured Filipino cultural presentations and cuisine, according to Philippine media reports.

PM Modi arrived in Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday. He is visiting the country at the invitation of President Marcos.

He was welcomed at the airport by Robert Joseph 'Jay' Montes de Claro, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines.

After arrival at the hotel, PM Modi received a warm welcome by the Indian community and witnessed traditional song and dance performed by local artists.

"Very happy to meet the Indian community, which accorded a very warm welcome. It is wonderful to see our diaspora preserve Indian culture and at the same time, work towards bringing our nations closer," PM Modi posted on social media.

PM Modi also witnessed children from both countries reciting the Purna Kumbha Shloka and other Bollywood and Bhangra performances.

"The programme offered a wonderful glimpse of the deep cultural connections between India and the Philippines," he said.

A special staging of Ramayana by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild of Iligan City with their traditional touch was also organised for PM Modi.

He also saw replicas of the "Golden Tara of Agusan and the historic Laguna Copperplate Inscription dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries."

India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy, PM Modi said in his departure statement ahead of the visit. The ties, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations, he said.

PM Modi said he looked forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

He also said the East Asia Summit provides an important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges, and that he looked forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

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