Video: PM Modi, World Leaders Ride Through Manila In Colourful Tuk-Tuks

The 49th ASEAN Summit kicked off in Manila on Sunday, November 15, with Southeast Asian leaders getting a rather interesting welcome. Instead of arriving in regular official cars, several world leaders and delegates were seen travelling to the opening ceremony in colourful, custom-made electric tuk-tuks, giving the high-profile gathering a distinctly local touch.

Videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, among other leaders, riding in the jeepney-themed tuk-tuks. The colourful rides offered a glimpse of Filipino culture and gave the summit's opening day a different feel.

Led by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the leaders and delegates were taken to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City in specially designed electric tricycles, also known as e-trikes. The vehicles featured hand-painted designs inspired by the Philippines' flowers, landscapes and indigenous art. Some also showcased elements inspired by the famous Banaue Rice Terraces, while banners reading "MABUHAY ASEAN" (Long Live ASEAN) added to the festive look.

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About The 49th ASEAN Summit 2026

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits are being held in Manila from November 15 to 17, 2026. The Philippines is hosting the gathering as the ASEAN Chair for 2026, under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together".

The opening day on November 15 included the ceremony at PICC, followed by plenary and retreat sessions involving ASEAN leaders.

On November 16 and 17, leaders are scheduled to take part in meetings with dialogue partners, including India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, the United States and the United Nations. The 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit are also part of the programme.

The gathering is particularly important as it marks the final major ASEAN Summit under the Philippines' 2026 chairmanship. The country is scheduled to hand over the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore at the closing ceremony on November 17, with Singapore taking over the role in 2027.

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