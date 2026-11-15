CCTV Shows Moment Man Dragged Delhi Teen To Trial Room Before Murdering Her

A video showing the last moments of the 18-year-old woman who was murdered inside the trial room of a clothing shop in Delhi has emerged.

The CCTV footage shows a man wearing an orange T-shirt entering the store and accosting her while she sat on a chair barely a few feet from the glass door. The accused then dragged her into the trial room, where she was found in a pool of blood with her throat slit.

The victim has been identified as Shabnam, and the accused as Suraj. Police suspect that the accused's motive for the murder may be unrequited love.

Read: 18-Year-Old Delhi Clothing Shop Employee's Throat Slit Inside Trial Room

Shabnam worked at the showroom near the Moti Nagar Metro Station and lived with her family in West Delhi. She knew the accused.

She was about to end her shift on Saturday evening when Suraj barged into the showroom and allegedly murdered her inside the trial room. Investigators believe the accused and the victim had earlier shared a close friendship but had broken up.

The employees of the showroom came to know about the murder only at around 9 pm on Saturday. They stumbled upon Shabnam lying in a pool of blood when they checked the trial rooms while preparing to shut the shop.

They alerted the police. The accused was attempting to flee Delhi, but police managed to arrest him.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Officials said all possible angles are being investigated, including the possibility that the murder stemmed from unrequited love and personal disputes between the accused and the victim.