Delhi Metro To Start Services Early On Chhath Puja's Final Day

Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will conclude on Monday, November 16, with Usha Arghya. On the final day, devotees gather early in the morning to offer prayers and water to the rising Sun. After completing the rituals, they eat prasad and break their fast, bringing the festival to an end. To help devotees travel for the morning celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services will begin earlier than usual on Monday.

According to a post shared by DMRC, metro services will start at 4:30 am from all terminal stations across its network on November 16.

Sharing the post, DMRC mentioned, "To facilitate the movement of devotees for Celebrating Usha Arghya of Chhath Puja- 2026 on Monday, 16th November 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence metro services from 4:30 AM instead of usual 06:00 am from all terminal stations across the DMRC network."

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The metro services will operate at an interval of 15 minutes on all lines until regular revenue services begin according to the scheduled timetable for the day.

Usha Arghya marks the fourth and final day of Chhath Puja. On this occasion, devotees offer arghya to the rising Sun God during the morning hours. Once the prayers are completed, they eat prasad and break their fast.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who observe Chhath Puja with true devotion receive the blessings of Chhathi Maiya for the long life of their children and the happiness and prosperity of their families.