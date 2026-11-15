Man Surprises Parents With Unexpected Chhath Puja Visit, Their Reaction Wins Hearts Online

Chhath Puja is a festival that brings families together, making the presence of loved ones an important part of the celebrations. For many, returning home during the festival is a special feeling, and an emotional video shared by Instagram user Raushan captures this beautifully.

Sharing the video, Raushan explained that he wanted to surprise his parents with an unexpected visit.

In the video, Raushan can be seen planning a surprise visit to his hometown with his family for Chhath Puja. He drives 1,224 km to reach home and surprise his parents. After arriving at night, he rings the doorbell, leaving his parents pleasantly surprised when they open the door and see him.

The moment his parents see him is particularly heartwarming. Their reactions and smiles capture the happiness of having their son home, with the video winning hearts online.

Watch Video Here:

He wrote, "Surprised our parents with an unexpected visit home. Their smiles made it all worth it. Nothing beats the joy of being home!"

"Home is where our parents are," he added.

His 1,224-km journey to surprise his parents and their emotional reaction have made the video touching. The clip captures how a surprise visit can turn into a memorable moment for an entire family, especially during Chhath Puja.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Every year, it's wonderful to witness the diverse colours of this grand festival."

Another user noted, "That's a real asset of life."

"So sweet," added a third user.