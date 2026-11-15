"I Hope You Die": Jensen Huang Accused Of Explosive Office Outbursts

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was known for his friendly public image, often appearing in interviews in his signature black leather jacket and talking about his early days washing dishes and cleaning toilets. However, people who worked closely with him have described a very different side of the tech billionaire.

Huang frequently lost his temper at work and shouted at senior employees during meetings, according to the NY Post. Some employees reportedly feared being publicly insulted by him in front of their colleagues.

One such incident allegedly took place in February, during a closed-door meeting attended by more than 30 Nvidia executives. Huang reportedly targeted Jay Puri, who was then the company's executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

“I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” Huang allegedly told Puri. He then added, “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery.”

Puri remained silent during the exchange. The source told the NY Post, “It's very typical for Jensen to yell at people, but when he said that specific thing to Jay, it was extremely tense and quiet.” Puri has since moved to the role of senior adviser at Nvidia.

The report also described other incidents in which Huang allegedly shouted at senior employees during meetings.

During a three-hour meeting in 2025, Huang reportedly lost his temper with a senior sales executive in front of around 40 employees. “You don't know d*ck about my business,” he allegedly told the executive.

In another incident, Huang reportedly shouted at a senior leader who was attending a meeting with him for the first time. “Are you smirking at me? I see nothing but dead faces … Get out!” Huang allegedly said before asking the executive to leave the room.

The NY Post also reported an incident at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, where Huang allegedly threw a water bottle at a senior executive during a meeting. According to the report, Huang once criticised a group of technology CEOs who were customers of Nvidia during a conference in Berlin.

He reportedly told them a story about a soup seller in Japan who refused to serve a second bowl to one customer because he wanted to make sure there was enough for others waiting in line.

Huang allegedly told the executives, “He's a better businessperson than all of you.” He also reportedly said, “You are not establishing the value of my products.”

Stephen Witt, author of The Thinking Machine, a biography of Huang, also described his behaviour in an article for The New York Times.

Witt wrote that Huang often presented himself as a humble leader by talking about his early days as a dishwasher and praising employees. However, he claimed that this public image hid a more difficult side of the CEO.

“He had little tolerance for disagreement and almost no capacity for open discourse,” Witt wrote. He added that even small disagreements could make Huang lose his temper and start shouting at employees.

The allegations about Huang's behaviour come amid reports surrounding his resignation as Nvidia CEO on November 12. Huang stepped down after admitting to an alleged extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who has been described in reports as a suspected Chinese spy.

Reports have also alleged that Huang had relationships with at least three women, including Nvidia vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell.