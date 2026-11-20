Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sanjay Gavhale assaulted Nitin Bobade, assistant commissioner, Zone 3, of the Amravati Municipal Corporation, in his office, in an incident captured on a CCTV camera. Bobade has alleged that Gavhale hurled casteist abuse at him before attacking him. Gavhale has countered that the officer used arrogant and disrespectful language during their meeting.

The altercation broke out when Gavhale, a leader of Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, and an associate visited Bobade's office over some official work.

The CCTV footage shows Gavhale and Bobade in a heated exchange, pointing fingers at each other, before Gavhale gets up from his chair, picks up a fibre-plastic tabletop lectern, and hits Bobade on the head. Bobade partially blocks the blow.

Following the incident, municipal officers and employees have launched a protest.

The incident comes four months after Ramesh Mhatre, a corporator from the ruling Shiv Sena of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and staff at the Shastri Nagar hospital in Thane district, which is run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

CCTV footage of the July incident showed Mhatre and his associates assaulting gynaecologists Srushti Baviskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe. The dispute had begun after the family of a pregnant woman was advised to shift the newborn to another facility. Police registered a case against Mhatre and five others and arrested three of his associates before Mhatre surrendered on July 8. Mhatre expressed regret over the altercation but denied hitting the woman doctor, claiming the footage showed only one camera angle. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had demanded his arrest.