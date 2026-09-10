Video: Sand-Laden Truck Swerves, Topples, Buries Car In Junagadh. 2 Men Narrowly Escape

A dumper truck swerved and fell next to a car, which was nearly buried under the sand the truck was carrying, on the Vanthali-Junagadh highway in Junagadh. A CCTV camera clip from earlier this week that has gone viral shows a motorcyclist taking a sudden right, forcing the truck driver to make a sudden move. That makes the truck swerve. It falls and skids on its side, colliding with a hatchback parked on the roadside.

Two men can be seen standing next to the car, apparently having just left or about to enter, who manage to scamper away. The truck driver then gets out from the front as the windshield is shattered.

Further information was not immediately available.