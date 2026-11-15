"Glory To <i>Chhathi Maiya</i>": PM Modi Extends Wishes On Chhath Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing that the festival strengthens goodwill and harmony in society.
In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said the festival, dedicated to the worship of nature, would bring renewed awareness and vitality to people.
सभी देशवासियों को महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति-पूजन को समर्पित यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के लिए नई चेतना और स्फूर्ति लेकर आए, साथ ही समाज में सद्भाव एवं समरसता को और अधिक प्रगाढ़ करे। सूर्यदेव की कृपा से सभी का जीवन आलोकित हो। जय छठी मइया!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2026
He also prayed that the grace of the Sun God would illuminate everyone's lives.
"Glory to Chhathi Maiya," he said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world