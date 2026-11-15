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"Glory To Chhathi Maiya": PM Modi Extends Wishes On Chhath Puja

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said the festival, dedicated to the worship of nature, would bring renewed awareness and vitality to people.

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"Glory To <i>Chhathi Maiya</i>": PM Modi Extends Wishes On Chhath Puja
PM Modi prayed that the grace of the Sun God would illuminate everyone's lives.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing that the festival strengthens goodwill and harmony in society.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said the festival, dedicated to the worship of nature, would bring renewed awareness and vitality to people.

He also prayed that the grace of the Sun God would illuminate everyone's lives.

"Glory to Chhathi Maiya," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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