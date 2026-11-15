Guwahati-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Pune As Landing Gear Fails To Retract

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight returned to Pune Airport after the plane's landing gear failed to retract after takeoff.

The pilot of flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC), prompting the Indian Air Force (IAF) to declare a full emergency at the Pune Airport.

As part of the procedure, fire brigades, ambulances and emergency response teams were put on high alert.

The aircraft, carrying 192 passengers and crew members, then performed a low pass over the runway to allow ground teams to visually inspect the landing gear before executing a safe landing at 9:04 am. All the passengers and crew members were safely escorted to Bay Number 7 by three fire engines and two ambulances.

They were all safely evacuated using an aerobridge, and no injuries were reported.

The full emergency status was officially withdrawn at 9:10 am.

IndiGo has arranged a replacement aircraft from Bengaluru to transport the stranded passengers to their destination in Guwahati.