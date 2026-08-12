No AC Turns SpiceJet Delhi-Pune Flight Into "Gas Chamber", Passengers Protest

A two-hour and 10-minute Delhi-Pune SpiceJet flight turned into a harrowing nine-hour ordeal after what passenger described as the plane as a "gas chamber". The failed air conditioning system inside the aircraft left passengers sweltering on Tuesday night.

A SpiceJet flight SG-105 was scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 9.45 pm, but was delayed to 10.30 pm. After passengers boarded the aircraft, they began to feel the heat and experience suffocation.

Speaking to NDTV, Lehhpal Javalge, one of the fliers recounted the nightmare and said, "We felt suffocated, but thought the AC will start soon, and the temperature will settle down. We were drenched in sweat. There were 150 passengers on the flight and no AC or ventilation."

On one hand, the passengers and cabin crew were struggling with the rising temperature, while on the other hand, the pilots were preparing to take off. The aircraft, however, continued taxiing towards the runway.

"There were pregnant women, children and elderly passengers onboard. Everyone was scared for life. Children began to cry," Javalge added.

The flier claimed that they were asked to maintain decorum instead of raising slogans.

Following several complaints, the cabin crew allegedly turned on blowers, which made conditions worse and turned the cabin into a "gas chamber," Javalge said.

"A pregnant woman started feeling breathless and was about to faint We raised an alarm that she (pregnant woman) would die if not attended to right now."

Temperature rose. Protests grew louder. The take-off was cancelled.

The passengers were deboarded and asked to wait for 20 minutes before boarding again. The passengers, however, sat on the runway for about two hours and demanded the plane be changed.

Passenger alleged delay in medical assistance for the pregnant woman and said no refreshments was arranged for them during the hours-long delay.

Hours later a technical team showed up that identified the issue and suggested plane be changed. The flight finally took off at 5 am.

Several videos shared by Javalge on social media platform X show passengers fanning themselves using menu cards and magazines. Another video shows the pregnant woman in a wheelchair finding it difficult to breathe.

In another video, passengers can be heard raising slogans like "Bandh karo, bandh kaor, SpiceJet band karo. Bandh Karo, bandh karo, humari jaan se khelna bandh karo (Shut down SpiceJet, stop playing with our lives).

Responding to the complaints, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the technical snag led to a delay in take-off.

"On August 11, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

(With inputs from Ramraje Shinde)