Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex gained 80 points while Nifty was up 30.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 17 paise stronger at 93.76 against the US dollar, compared to Monday's close of 93.93 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
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Global & Domestic Interest Rate Outlook
Vinit Bolinjkar - Head of Research - Ventura
"Both the US Federal Reserve and the RBI have already started raising rates, so the market's focus is now on the next hike in December. The Fed raised rates by a quarter point in September. At its 28 October meeting it held rates at 3.75%-4%, with two members voting for another hike and no clear signal on December. The RBI's MPC voted unanimously to raise the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50%. This was its first increase since February 2023. On liquidity, higher policy rates make money more expensive, and central banks can also pull cash out of the banking system. The RBI took steps to tighten banking-system liquidity, which added to selling pressure in the bond market. With less spare cash, banks and companies pay more for short-term funds. A Fed that keeps tightening also keeps the dollar strong and pulls money toward US assets. Foreign investor selling was already cited in Indian markets in October. This puts pressure on the rupee and may push the RBI to tighten further. On bond yields, expected hikes push bond prices down and yields up, and longer bonds fall the most. India's 10-year yield rose for eight straight weeks to 7.30% by 9 October. It then reached a three-year high of 7.37% on 12 October. That is more than a 25 bps repo hike alone would explain, so inflation, oil, liquidity tightening and bond supply are also at work. The yield started the year at about 6.60%. One report put the US 10-year Treasury yield near 5.27%, the highest in almost two decades. I could not confirm the date of that figure, so check a live screen. A smaller yield gap between India and the US makes Indian bonds less attractive to foreign buyers, and banks holding large bond portfolios take mark to-market losses.
On equity valuations, a share is worth the present value of its future profits, so a higher discount rate lowers that value. Growth stocks lose the most because much of their profit lies far in the future. Sensex and Nifty fell on 12 October as oil prices and rising bond yields weighed on sentiment. Bank Nifty dropped over 400 points on the liquidity measures and the high yields. Real estate, autos, NBFCs and high-PE sectors are the most exposed because borrowing costs hit their demand, margins or valuations. Low-debt companies with strong cash flows should hold up better. Banks can reprice loans faster than deposits, but they can still be hurt by bond losses and tighter funding. If foreign selling continues, investors will demand a higher risk premium, and index multiples could shrink further."
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is trading around the $65,000 mark, reflecting continued pressure after a sharp correction over the past week. The recent decline indicates that investors remain cautious, with selling pressure and heightened volatility keeping the broader crypto market on edge. While Bitcoin is showing signs of stabilisation near current levels, the absence of sustained buying momentum suggests that a meaningful recovery may take time. The $63,000-$65,000 range will be important to watch in the near term, as holding these levels could provide some support for a gradual rebound. However, any further weakness could lead to renewed selling pressure. The next phase of Bitcoin's price movement will largely depend on whether market confidence improves and fresh buying interest returns."
Crypto Update By Harish G Vatnani
Harish G Vatnani, Country Head - India, ZebPay
"Market Overview: Ethereum is maintaining a bearish structure on the daily timeframe, currently trading around $1,819.30. Following rejection near the $2,800 level, ETH has witnessed consistent selling pressure, forming lower highs and lower lows, indicating weakening market sentiment.
Price Action: ETH has broken below its descending channel's lower boundary and the previous consolidation support around $2,000-$2,050. The recent sharp decline suggests that sellers remain in control, although a minor recovery is visible near the current price.
Volume Analysis: Selling volume has increased during the recent downward movement, particularly around the breakdown below $2,000. This indicates strong selling participation. The recent candles show some buying interest near the lows, but a sustained reversal is yet to be confirmed.
Key Support & Resistance: Immediate support is around $1,750-$1,800, followed by $1,550-$1,600. On the upside, resistance is positioned near $2,000-$2,050, followed by $2,350-$2,400, which was an important consolidation zone before the recent decline.
The overall bias remains bearish as ETH continues to trade below its broken support levels and descending trend structure. A sustained recovery above $2,000 would improve the short-term outlook, while a decisive breakdown below $1,750 could expose ETH to further downside towards $1,600."
Commodities Update: Expert View
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold is attempting to stabilise near $3,850/oz after hitting a more than one-year low, as a stronger dollar, rising US bond yields and expectations of further Fed rate hikes continue to pressure precious metals. MCX gold futures fell nearly Rs 1,000 to around Rs 1.36 lakh per 10 grams. Silver is also near a one-year low of $47/oz, with Indian silver ETFs declining up to 5% amid concerns over weaker global demand. WTI slipped below $85/barrel as the IEA flagged an upcoming supply surplus, despite attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz. The rupee gained 27 paise to Rs 93.92/$, supported by foreign inflows and softer crude prices.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"The cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin trading near $65,000 and Ethereum around $1,830 following last week's sharp sell-off. Although both assets have stabilized near recent lows, the recovery remains fragile amid institutional selling, macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated volatility.
Institutional demand continues to weaken. According to SoSoValue, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $1.07 billion in net outflows last week, while Ethereum ETFs lost nearly $399 million. On-chain indicators, particularly exchange inflows, whale accumulation and short-term holder activity, will be crucial in assessing whether selling pressure is easing or further distribution is underway.
Technically, Bitcoin remains below its major moving averages, with resistance at $65,930 and $69,070, while $64,000 and $62,000 are important support levels. Ethereum faces resistance near $1,851 and $1,953, with support around $1,790 and $1,710.
Looking ahead, US retail sales data on November 17, Nvidia's earnings and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes on November 18 could trigger renewed volatility by influencing interest-rate expectations and risk appetite. With bearish derivatives positioning and weak institutional flows, short-term rebounds remain vulnerable. A sustained recovery would require stronger buying volumes, improving ETF flows and stabilization in broader financial markets."
Crypto Update: Expert View
Daily Quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin has dropped to around $64,800, down over 16% this month, underperforming against the S&P 500's 3% decline. Institutional sentiment remains weak, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $1.07 billion in outflows last week, marking their third straight week of withdrawals. Higher Treasury yields above 5% and expectations of a December Fed rate hike are adding pressure following hotter-than-expected October inflation. However, corporate accumulation continues, with Strategy buying 485 BTC, Strive adding 251 BTC, and Twenty One Capital adding 154.32 BTC. Bitcoin's support stands at $62,000, while a break above $68,500 could signal a trend reversal.
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
Bi0's options market is flashing caution. The $60K put has overtaken the $100K call as the largest open-interest position on Deribit, with $900M versus $867M. This reflects growing
demand for downside protection, although much of the positioning was built over time rather than through fresh positions. Institutional traders are also adjusting put positions to lower strike prices as BTC declines. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's implied volatility surged to its highest level since June before easing. The takeaway: traders are increasingly defensive, uncertainty remains elevated, and $60K is emerging as a critical downside level to watch said CoinSwitch Markets Desk.
Crypto Update By Purvang Mashru
Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India
Bitcoin slipped 0.44% to about $64,536 over 24 hours, while Ethereum edged up 0.13% to $1,814. Major assets were mixed, with Solana gaining 0.31%, BNB down 0.36% and XRP lower by 0.60%.
The uneven moves suggest that the weekend recovery has not developed into a broad continuation.
Strategy bought 485 BTC during 9 to 15 November, 53.19% less than in the preceding week. Bitmine added 7,653 ETH in its 16 November update, down 20.17% from the weekly purchase reported on 9 November. These two buyers do not represent the whole corporate market.
Only $33.4 million of Strategy's $244.7 million in net share-sale proceeds went to Bitcoin, a 13.65% share.
On 13 November, US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $185.4 million net, including $143.5 million from IBIT and $41.9 million from FBTC. Ether ETFs added $2.3 million. Corporate purchases and fund flows cover different periods, so they should not be netted together.
Bitcoin support is near the observed $63,836 daily low, with resistance around $65,599. Steadier prices, renewed fund inflows and larger corporate purchases would strengthen demand evidence. Further lows would weaken it. US retail sales follow on 17 November at 7:00 PM IST.
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Crude's slide on an IEA supply-surplus call is doing more for the tape than any single geopolitical headline, easing imported-inflation pressure even as the rupee stays on edge. Foreign investors are leaning back into financials, pushing Nifty Bank to a record, so the basket favours rate-sensitive and rupee-levered names over pure global cyclicals.
Where We're Concentrated
The cluster splits between financials riding the foreign-inflow-led banking rally and rate-cut hopes, and metals and materials geared to a steadier rupee and softer energy costs, with one pharma/API name as a macro hedge. What breaks it: a fresh Hormuz escalation that flips the oil-surplus story back into a risk premium, or a reversal of the foreign-inflow bid that undoes the financials leg.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Granules India Ltd.
Pharma/API exporter is a steadier bet as crude's supply-surplus slide eases input costs while the rupee holds firm.
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Metals leg leans into a calmer rupee and resilient demand as Brent's surplus-driven slide eases import cost pressure.
Bank of Maharashtra
PSU banking pick rides the foreign-inflow-led Nifty Bank record as rate-cut hopes build into the financials rally.
HEG Advanced Materials Ltd.
Graphite-electrode maker tracks the steel cycle as metals firm on a steadier rupee and resilient industrial demand.
IIFL Finance Ltd.
NBFC lending book gains as the financials-led rally draws foreign capital back and credit-growth expectations firm up.
One Thing to Watch
Brent holding below $92 post-surplus call The IEA's Q4 surplus forecast, not the ongoing Hormuz tanker strikes, drove today's slide - a fresh tanker incident that re-prices crude back above $95 would flip the imported-inflation relief this basket is leaning on.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty closed at 25,291.10, gaining 146.80 points (0.58%) in the previous session, forming a small positive candle with an upper shadow, indicating some hesitation at higher levels. US markets ended sharply lower on Monday, Technology and semiconductor stocks led the decline, adding to concerns over elevated valuations and weakening sentiment.
Asian markets are witnessing selling pressure, tracking the sharp overnight decline on Wall Street, with Japan, South Korea and Chinese equities among the major markets under pressure. Crude oil contract closed around 8,079 (-3.47%). GIFT Nifty is trading around 25,283, down about 12 points in early trade, indicating a largely flat opening for Indian equities.
Technically, the index continues to consolidate after its recent sharp rally, while short-term momentum shows signs of cooling. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,300-25,400. A decisive breakout and sustained move above 25,400 could open the upside towards 25,500-25,600, followed by 25,900. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,200-25,100, followed by the crucial psychological level of 25,000. A sustained break below 25,000 could intensify profit-booking towards 24,800. Overall, the broader trend remains positive, but the near-term outlook is cautious due to elevated valuations and weak global cues. Nifty may remain range-bound with a positive bias as long as it holds above 25,000. Traders should watch for a decisive breakout above 25,400 for fresh directional momentum.
Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing. This is for educational information purposes only. For more details click on https://www.jainam.in/disclaimer/
Gold, Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver are facing renewed selling pressure, with silver registering a sharper decline. On the MCX, December gold was last quoted at Rs 1,34,701 per 10 grams, down Rs 2,004 or 1.47% from its previous close. December silver fell to Rs 1,68,109 per kg, losing Rs 8,200 or 4.65%. These overnight contract quotes indicate that silver is bearing the brunt of the correction.
Internationally, December COMEX gold futures edged up 0.2% to $3,859 an ounce in early Asian trade, while spot gold was around $3,856.52. Spot silver stood at $47.05 an ounce. Gold's marginal futures recovery has not yet translated into a broader improvement in bullion sentiment.
The stronger US dollar and elevated Treasury yields remain the principal headwinds. Markets are increasingly expecting another Federal Reserve rate increase in December. Higher interest rates make non-yielding assets such as gold less attractive. Investors are also awaiting the minutes of the Fed's October meeting for clues on the policy outlook.
Silver's steeper decline reflects its higher volatility and sensitivity to industrial demand expectations. For Indian investors, rupee movements will add another layer to domestic price changes.
The near-term outlook remains cautious. Investors should avoid reacting to sharp intraday moves and watch the dollar, Treasury yields and Fed commentary before taking fresh positions.
Crypto Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around $64,600 as persistent institutional outflows, tightening crypto liquidity and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike weigh on market sentiment. US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded approximately $2.42 billion in net outflows between November 2 and 16.Stablecoin supply has contracted by $14.2 billion over 30 days, indicating reduced liquidity across the market. Altcoins are also facing selling pressure. Ethereum, BNB and XRP are trading lower, while Solana has managed a marginal recovery. The broader market remains cautious as investors assess the Fed's policy outlook ahead of the release of its meeting minutes on November 18.
Our advice: Avoid chasing short-term rebounds or using excessive leverage. Consider staggered purchases and watch for a sustained improvement in ETF flows before increasing exposure.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Indian equities brace for volatility. NIFTY closed at 25,291.10 ( 0.58%) on Monday, recouping Friday's drop as banks and FMCG led, though weak autos and pharma capped gains. A tech-led Wall Street rout now threatens to derail momentum. The SPX (-1.92%) and NDX (-2.49%) plunged after Jensen Huang's shock resignation as NVDA CEO triggered an AI selloff, leaving NVDA down 4.1% pre-earnings. A surging dollar and hawkish Fed compound global pressure. Asia stumbled (NKY -1.4%, KOSPI -1.6%) on new US-China AI chip curbs. For Dalal Street, Brent crude retreating to $92 offers a fundamental buffer. GIFT Nifty futures at 25,275 signal a muted -20 pt start, implying a precarious technical setup. NIFTY resistance sits heavy at 25,400-25,500, with 25,200 as immediate support; a breach risks 25,000.
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets showed tentative signs of stabilisation, but the broader backdrop remains cautious. Bitcoin traded near $64,790, largely unchanged over 24 hours, while Ethereum edged up 0.48% to $1,822. Total crypto market capitalisation stood at $2.19 trillion, up 0.19%. However, the Fear and Greed Index remained at 13, indicating extreme fear and limited confidence in the recovery.
Global markets reflected a retreat from risk. The Nasdaq fell 2.49%, the S&P 500 declined 1.92%, and the Dow lost 1.41%. The VIX climbed 18.70% to 22.91, signalling increased demand for protection against volatility. The dollar index edged higher to 103.56, while gold also advanced. Together, these readings suggest a defensive investment environment that could constrain demand for crypto. Crypto flows also warrant attention. ETF outflows of $40.50 million were reported, while Bitcoin exchange balances increased by approximately 6,450 BTC to 2.59 million BTC.
Derivatives markets recorded $259.85 million in liquidations over 24 hours, comprising $135.42 million in longs and $124.42 million in shorts. The relatively balanced losses point to sharp moves in both directions.
Bitcoin open interest stood at $41.65 billion, up 0.35% over 24 hours, while its reported trading volume declined 2.20%. Between November 3-14, open interest fell from approximately $54 billion to $47 billion as Bitcoin declined, consistent with positions being reduced or liquidated. Ethereum open interest rose a stronger 3.76% to $22.42 billion, suggesting greater positioning activity despite its modest price gain.
For Futures traders, Bitcoin's downside levels to watch are $64,000 and $63,000, while $65,000 and $66,000 are nearby resistance references. For Ethereum, support is around $1,800, followed by $1,750, with resistance at 1,850-1,900. Solana traders can monitor $70 and $68 on the downside, and $75 and $78 on the upside. XRP's immediate support reference is $0.95, followed by $0.90, while $1.00 and $1.05 are potential upside hurdles."