Vinit Bolinjkar - Head of Research - Ventura

"Both the US Federal Reserve and the RBI have already started raising rates, so the market's focus is now on the next hike in December. The Fed raised rates by a quarter point in September. At its 28 October meeting it held rates at 3.75%-4%, with two members voting for another hike and no clear signal on December. The RBI's MPC voted unanimously to raise the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50%. This was its first increase since February 2023. On liquidity, higher policy rates make money more expensive, and central banks can also pull cash out of the banking system. The RBI took steps to tighten banking-system liquidity, which added to selling pressure in the bond market. With less spare cash, banks and companies pay more for short-term funds. A Fed that keeps tightening also keeps the dollar strong and pulls money toward US assets. Foreign investor selling was already cited in Indian markets in October. This puts pressure on the rupee and may push the RBI to tighten further. On bond yields, expected hikes push bond prices down and yields up, and longer bonds fall the most. India's 10-year yield rose for eight straight weeks to 7.30% by 9 October. It then reached a three-year high of 7.37% on 12 October. That is more than a 25 bps repo hike alone would explain, so inflation, oil, liquidity tightening and bond supply are also at work. The yield started the year at about 6.60%. One report put the US 10-year Treasury yield near 5.27%, the highest in almost two decades. I could not confirm the date of that figure, so check a live screen. A smaller yield gap between India and the US makes Indian bonds less attractive to foreign buyers, and banks holding large bond portfolios take mark to-market losses.

On equity valuations, a share is worth the present value of its future profits, so a higher discount rate lowers that value. Growth stocks lose the most because much of their profit lies far in the future. Sensex and Nifty fell on 12 October as oil prices and rising bond yields weighed on sentiment. Bank Nifty dropped over 400 points on the liquidity measures and the high yields. Real estate, autos, NBFCs and high-PE sectors are the most exposed because borrowing costs hit their demand, margins or valuations. Low-debt companies with strong cash flows should hold up better. Banks can reprice loans faster than deposits, but they can still be hurt by bond losses and tighter funding. If foreign selling continues, investors will demand a higher risk premium, and index multiples could shrink further."