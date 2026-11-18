India's SC Agrotech Limited is looking to take its agriculture technology platform global. It has received a proposal from a US-based technology firm that could involve a Rs 20 crore equity investment and a separate Rs 40 crore expansion programme.

The proposed deal could give the company a foothold in markets such as the US, Canada, Africa and South America. The company informed the BSE that it received a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) from WebCodeGenie (WCG), USA, on November 17.

The proposal centres on AgriBridge, its digital agriculture platform. The two sides are exploring a dedicated company or joint venture to take the platform to international markets.

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WCG has indicated that it would invest Rs 20 crore in the proposed AgriBridge entity in exchange for a 25 per cent stake. SC Agrotech would retain the remaining 75 per cent.

The proposal assigns the venture an indicative pre-money valuation of Rs 60 crore and a post-money valuation of Rs 80 crore. However, these are only initial negotiating figures. No independent valuation has been completed or accepted by SC Agrotech.

The proposed Rs 20 crore will go into the dedicated AgriBridge company or joint venture. It is not a sale of existing shares by SC Agrotech. Therefore, the listed parent will not directly receive Rs 20 crore as proceeds from a stake sale.

Additional Rs 40 Crore Over 4 Years

Apart from the proposed equity investment, WCG has outlined a separate expansion programme worth up to Rs 40 crore over four years.

This spending is expected to be phased and led by WCG. It is not an upfront payment to SC Agrotech. More importantly, the proposed spending is not a binding commitment.

What Does The US Company Get In Return?

The proposal is not limited to an equity investment. WCG is seeking a 10-year exclusive commercialisation arrangement for AgriBridge in the US, Canada, African countries and South America.

This would give it proposed rights over marketing, distribution, customer onboarding, licensing and commercialisation in these territories.

WCG has also proposed a commercial distribution fee equivalent to 20 per cent of eligible net revenue actually collected from international operations. This fee would be separate from its proposed 25 per cent equity holding.

The US firm is also seeking a board nominee in the proposed venture, along with reporting, audit and pre-emptive rights and protections against dilution and material intellectual property transfers.

What Happens Next?

SC Agrotech has proposed a Board meeting on November 20 to examine the proposal. The Board will consider the strategic merits of the deal, independent valuation, ownership of AgriBridge's intellectual property, dilution, commercial fees and the proposed 10-year exclusivity arrangement.

It will also examine whether the proposed joint venture structure is beneficial to the listed company and its shareholders.

The company has clarified that it has not approved the investment, stake dilution, intellectual property transfer, international exclusivity or commercial fee arrangement. Any transaction will depend on due diligence, negotiations, definitive agreements and the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.