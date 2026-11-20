Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red on Friday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily Quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading near $62,000, down nearly 29% from its early-October level of $86,475, after briefly slipping below $61,400. Institutional demand continues to weaken, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $2.9 billion in November outflows, pulling total assets down to a three-month low of $77.7 billion. Sentiment remains bearish, with CryptoQuant's Bull Score Index at 10/100 and long-term holders selling around 121,000 BTC over 30 days. Weakness in Anthropic's share price, down 13% from its $111.53 peak, has also weighed on risk appetite. However, record ETF holdings of 356,491 BTC among US institutions at September-end point to sustained long-term exposure. A break below $60,000 could deepen the correction, while $63,000 is immediate resistance said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC traded near $62K-$63K, retesting a key support zone as investor interest shifted toward AI equities following Anthropic's record $81.3 billion IPO. The offering attracted strong demand, highlighting investor appetite for technology stocks. Meanwhile, BTC remained subdued due to persistent ETF outflows and softer institutional demand. Holding above $62K could support near-term stabilization, while a recovery toward $65K would indicate improving momentum. ETF flows remain a key indicator, with a return to inflows potentially supporting BTC's recovery over the coming sessions said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Commodities Update
Precious metals are facing sharp selling pressure as a stronger dollar and shifting Fed expectations weigh on prices. Gold has fallen below $3,600/oz, its lowest in 14 months, and is on track for a 7% weekly decline, its steepest since March. With over 94% of markets pricing in a December rate hike, MCX gold has also slipped to around Rs 1.29 lakh per 10 grams. Silver followed a similar pattern, declining nearly 13% this week to $42/oz. Oil is hovering near $83, with supply surplus concerns offset by geopolitical risks around Iran. Meanwhile, the rupee extended gains to Rs 93.36/$, supported by foreign inflows and a weaker dollar.
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Crypto Update By Purvang Mashru
Purvang Mashru, Lead Analyst, BitDelta India
Bitcoin slipped 0.52% over 24 hours to about $62,266, while Ethereum fell 0.89% to $1,758. Other major assets were mixed: BNB and Solana each lost about 0.29%, while XRP gained 0.45%.
Options pricing points to greater uncertainty in Ether. Its 30-day annualised implied volatility on Deribit rose from 59.76% to 61.34%, while Bitcoin's finished unchanged at 46.03%. Ether's premium widened from 13.73 to 15.31 volatility points. That premium describes the relative size of priced swings, not their direction.
On 18 November, US Bitcoin ETFs recorded $306.5 million in net withdrawals, including $148.7 million from IBIT. Ether funds lost $39.8 million, taking combined withdrawals to $346.3 million. That leaves a separate source of demand under pressure.
The weekly Deribit options expiry is due on 20 November at 1:30 PM IST. Settlement may change hedging requirements, but it does not guarantee a move in either direction. Whether Ether's volatility premium persists after expiry will be more informative than the settlement alone.
Bitcoin support is near the observed $61,370 daily low, with resistance around $64,011. A sustained price recovery, lower Ether volatility and renewed fund inflows would strengthen stabilisation evidence. Further lows alongside a widening volatility premium and continued withdrawals would weaken it.
Anthropic IPO Raises $81.3 Billion. Stock Soars, Then Slips. What Comes Next?
Anthropic Stock Market Debut: Despite its rapid revenue growth, Anthropic has not yet established a track record of profitability. Read full report here
Gold, Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver's sharp fall on November 20 is making purchases cheaper for Indian buyers while exposing futures investors to substantial losses. At 9.04 am IST, MCX December gold traded at Rs.1,22,435 per 10 grams, down Rs.5,017, or 3.94 per cent, from the previous close. December silver fell Rs.9,448, or 6 per cent, to Rs.1,48,034 per kg, also its session low. Both traded below their opening prices.
The domestic decline followed heavy international selling. Reuters' November 20 morning report put December US gold futures at $3,551.90 an ounce, down 3.6 per cent. December COMEX silver was quoted at $42.44, down $1.92, or 4.33 per cent, at 6.26 am IST. These observations have different timestamps, so they establish broad selling across markets without providing a precise measure of domestic underperformance.
A dollar near a 19-month high and expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate increase are weighing on bullion. Analysts assess that forced liquidation was adding to the decline. The Indian sell-off is consistent with that international pressure, although the available figures cannot isolate the contribution of currency movements or domestic position closures.
For someone buying 20 grams of gold, the MCX decline represents a Rs.10,034 reduction in the futures benchmark, before retail charges. Futures holders face the opposite calculation: losses apply to the full position despite the smaller initial margin. Buyers can meet part of a planned requirement now; leveraged investors should first assess their capacity to fund further losses.
Stock Market News: Check Market Cao Of All BSE Sensex Companies
Stock Market News: At the close on Thursday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 5,11,97,471 crore.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
Crypto markets remained under heavy pressure on November 20, with Bitcoin at $61,445 and Ethereum at $1,731, down 13.02% and 13.64% respectively over the past week in the supplied market snapshot. Bitcoin's decline has brought the psychologically important $60,000 level closer. $62,000 can be seen as the near-term support for BTC; a sustained break below it could expose $59,000, followed by $57,800. On a recovery, 65,000-67,500 is the first area to watch, with a sustained move above $67,500 improving the short-term sentiment.
The pressure reflects several factors at once: nearly $2.9 billion in US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows through November 18, a broad equity sell-off, and concern about possible further Federal Reserve rate hikes. ETF outflows accelerated to about $306 million on November 18, while BlackRock's IBIT reportedly accounted for most of the month's redemptions. Mining companies selling assets to fund AI infrastructure have added another source of supply.
The Fear & Greed reading of 10 signals very weak sentiment, while $53.4 million in ETF outflows suggests institutional demand was still negative in the snapshot. The $591.5 million in liquidations, mostly from long positions, shows that falling prices forced many bullish traders out of their positions. That can add to selling pressure and volatility. Open interest remained high at $323.24 billion, even as it edged lower, while trading volume rose 15.6%-a sign of intense activity and possible position-clearing, rather than clear evidence that buyers have returned. For BTC, holding $62,000 would help limit further near-term damage; easing liquidations and a move back toward ETF inflows would offer stronger signs of stabilisation.
Capital rotation and the Anthropic IPO: Some investors may have reduced exposure to liquid assets such as Bitcoin to free up capital for the Anthropic IPO, adding to short-term selling pressure. The timing has prompted comparisons with Bitcoin's decline before the SpaceX IPO, but the available information does not establish that funds directly moved from BTC into Anthropic shares. The IPO could also support technology stocks and improve broader risk appetite, which may help Bitcoin rebound. Any such recovery would still need confirmation from price action and ETF flows; the IPO alone does not signal a lasting BTC trend reversal.
Broader markets were weak: the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2.19%, 2.02% and 2.25%, while the VIX rose 15.8% to 28.44. Asian markets were also mostly lower, though the Sensex gained 1.21%. Gold fell 3.47% in the global-market snapshot, even as the supplied India benchmark quote put 24K gold near Rs 1,28,130 per 10g and 999 silver near Rs 1,58,320 per kg.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets remain under selling pressure, with Bitcoin trading near $62,100 and Ethereum around $1,747, as macroeconomic uncertainty and weak institutional demand weigh on sentiment.
Hawkish Federal Reserve signals, rising bond yields, dollar strength and weakness in US technology stocks have intensified risk aversion. Institutional outflows continue, with Bitcoin ETFs recording $306.5 million in withdrawals on November 18 and Ethereum ETFs losing $39.8 million. November's cumulative Bitcoin ETF outflows have reached approximately $2.89 billion.
Derivatives markets are amplifying volatility. According to CoinGlass, $660.9 million in positions were liquidated over the past 24 hours, affecting 135,488 traders. Elevated demand for put options also indicates downside hedging.
Technically, Bitcoin faces immediate support at $61,200, followed by $60,000, while resistance stands at $63,600-$65,600. Ethereum needs to defend $1,720, with further support at $1,685-$1,645 and resistance at $1,793-$1,820.
Looking ahead, upcoming US inflation data, PCE, GDP figures, Fed commentary, ETF flows and derivatives positioning will be key catalysts. The broader outlook remains bearish until institutional demand improves and both assets reclaim key resistance levels.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Dalal Street faces a severe 200-point gap-down Friday, with GIFT Nifty plummeting to 25,320 as a brutal Wall Street tech rout eclipses domestic resilience. On Thursday, the NIFTY surged 1.14% (286 pts) to 25,514.30, staging a 410-point recovery from lows backed by foreign inflows into autos and banks. However, global sentiment fractured overnight. Wall Street suffered broad-based liquidation, with the S&P 500 sinking 2.0% for its sixth straight loss. The Dow Jones shed 1,101 points (2.2%), and the Nasdaq slid 2.3% to an April low, as Anthropic's $2 trillion IPO failed to arrest the AI selloff. Heavyweights Alphabet, Nvidia, and Meta retreated over 3%. A resilient dollar pushed gold down 2.1% to 3,545, while Fed hike fears slammed Asia today (Nikkei -4.5%, Kospi -4.5%). Technically, the bias for the day is likely to be cautiously bearish. The Nifty's undertone remains subdued below 25,500. Immediate support rests at 25,300; a breakdown exposes Thursday's 25,100 low and deeper 25,000 support, while overhead resistance is pegged at 25,800.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $61,360 on November 20, down 2.10 per cent over 24 hours and 13.23 per cent over the week. Buyers stepping in at lower prices are facing persistent ETF withdrawals. US spot Bitcoin funds lost $546.4 million across November 17 and 18, weakening an important source of demand. November 19 figures remain incomplete and there is insufficient evidence yet that withdrawals are easing.
The fall below $62,000 also puts recent purchases under pressure. Regaining that level would be an early sign of stabilisation; continued weakness brings $60,000 into focus. Ethereum's 13.71 per cent weekly decline and Solana's 11.25 per cent fall show that selling extends across major cryptocurrencies.
US PCE inflation on November 25 is the next major scheduled test for interest-rate expectations ahead of December's Federal Reserve meeting.
Our advice: Investors considering fresh purchases should divide their intended investment into smaller installments. Anyone already above their planned crypto allocation should review that exposure before adding more. Avoid borrowing or leverage: another sharp fall could force a sale at an unfavourable price.
Anthropic IPO: Expert View
Naresh Biyani, Founder & CEO of Capwise Financial Services
Anthropic opened at $111.50, 34% above its $83 IPO price, and has since settled at around $99, still nearly 20% higher. That pattern is healthy. The opening spike was driven by investors who missed out on allocations. The pullback since then shows the market finding a more considered price, which still values the company at roughly $1.8 trillion. Holding a 20% premium on the largest IPO in history is a clear vote of confidence in frontier AI.
The first day measures demand, not value. The real test will come over the next few quarters: whether margins improve as compute costs fall, whether growth holds up against competition, and how the stock behaves when lock-ins expire. The debut reopens the window for large AI listings like OpenAI, but the swing from the open is also a reminder that AI valuations will stay volatile, and every company that follows will be measured against this benchmark.