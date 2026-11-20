Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

Crypto markets remained under heavy pressure on November 20, with Bitcoin at $61,445 and Ethereum at $1,731, down 13.02% and 13.64% respectively over the past week in the supplied market snapshot. Bitcoin's decline has brought the psychologically important $60,000 level closer. $62,000 can be seen as the near-term support for BTC; a sustained break below it could expose $59,000, followed by $57,800. On a recovery, 65,000-67,500 is the first area to watch, with a sustained move above $67,500 improving the short-term sentiment.

The pressure reflects several factors at once: nearly $2.9 billion in US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows through November 18, a broad equity sell-off, and concern about possible further Federal Reserve rate hikes. ETF outflows accelerated to about $306 million on November 18, while BlackRock's IBIT reportedly accounted for most of the month's redemptions. Mining companies selling assets to fund AI infrastructure have added another source of supply.

The Fear & Greed reading of 10 signals very weak sentiment, while $53.4 million in ETF outflows suggests institutional demand was still negative in the snapshot. The $591.5 million in liquidations, mostly from long positions, shows that falling prices forced many bullish traders out of their positions. That can add to selling pressure and volatility. Open interest remained high at $323.24 billion, even as it edged lower, while trading volume rose 15.6%-a sign of intense activity and possible position-clearing, rather than clear evidence that buyers have returned. For BTC, holding $62,000 would help limit further near-term damage; easing liquidations and a move back toward ETF inflows would offer stronger signs of stabilisation.

Capital rotation and the Anthropic IPO: Some investors may have reduced exposure to liquid assets such as Bitcoin to free up capital for the Anthropic IPO, adding to short-term selling pressure. The timing has prompted comparisons with Bitcoin's decline before the SpaceX IPO, but the available information does not establish that funds directly moved from BTC into Anthropic shares. The IPO could also support technology stocks and improve broader risk appetite, which may help Bitcoin rebound. Any such recovery would still need confirmation from price action and ETF flows; the IPO alone does not signal a lasting BTC trend reversal.

Broader markets were weak: the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 2.19%, 2.02% and 2.25%, while the VIX rose 15.8% to 28.44. Asian markets were also mostly lower, though the Sensex gained 1.21%. Gold fell 3.47% in the global-market snapshot, even as the supplied India benchmark quote put 24K gold near Rs 1,28,130 per 10g and 999 silver near Rs 1,58,320 per kg.