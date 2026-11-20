As many as 43 soldiers have extended their military careers with the US Army in exchange for a four-day weekend to play GTA 6. The soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, signed up for another two to six years of military service. The special pass was available to the battalion's 130 eligible soldiers and ran from August 1 to November 14.

Colonel Angel Tomko, a spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry Division, praised the career counsellor who came up with the ingenious idea, adding that the intent was to retain the best talent.

"We want to retain the best talent and it's a credit to the creativity of the career counsellor within the organisation to develop this unique opportunity surrounding the launch of this popular video game," Tomko said in a statement.

Jamire Smith, a combat engineer, who signed up for the incentive said he was looking forward to the long weekend to play the game.

"I am all campaign. I'm all about the heist. I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it,” Smith was quoted as saying by Task & Purpose.

Beyond getting time off to play GTA 6, the soldiers will also receive traditional reenlistment incentives, including bonuses and new career opportunities, depending on eligibility. One soldier who took the deal also received more than $60,000 in reenlistment bonuses.

Also Read | GTA 6 Now Has Full Animated TV Show You Can Watch In-Game, Fans Call It 'Absolute Insane'

GTA 6 Release

One of the most anticipated video games of all time, GTA 6 opened to rave reviews from critics and fans alike on Thursday (Nov 19). Released over 13 years after its successful predecessor, GTA 5, the new instalment has been praised for its story and highly immersive gameplay that justifies the reported $1 billion-$1.5 billion that Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, spent developing the game.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, modelled on real-life Florida, the game features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons to the notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

GTA 6 is out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.