GTA 6 Now Has Full Animated TV Show You Can Watch In-Game, Fans Call It 'Absolute Insane'

Rockstar may have gone above and beyond in making GTA 6 one of the most anticipated entertainment products of all time. The company on Friday (Nov 13) released the first look at the animated TV series that players will be able to watch in-game. Titled Macca & Friends, a cartoon Rockstar created for GTA 6's Weazel television network, the show already has big Adult Swim vibes, going by the trailer, with fans calling it an 'absolutely insane' experience already.

The DiscussingFilm account on X (formerly Twitter) exclusively released the teaser for the show, which stars Macca the alligator, who would be kicked out by Pinche, a crab landlord, if he doesn't pay rent. Chunkee the manatee, an unnamed flamingo, and a human cop also appear in the teaser.

"The series follows the adventures of Macca the Gator and his wetland friends across the state of Leonida," reads the description.

As the trailer went viral, social media users were in disbelief, stating that the in-game show had better animation than the majority of TV shows that are released nowadays.

"I'm gonna spend hours watching the TV in GTA 6," said one user, while another added: "The fact that this in-game show has better animation than some of the mainstream TV shows is genuinely a level of dedication you rarely see anymore."

A third commented: "My question now: Is this animated show done by Rockstar themselves or did they find a group of artists to run with the idea? Like with music, where they have collaborated with big stars."

A fourth said: "This is absolutely insane. Fully animated TV show inside of the game, and it's better animation than 90 per cent of other real shows. Wednesday at midnight seriously needs to hurry up because I can't wait anymore."

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GTA 6 Release

GTA 6 arrives on November 19 at midnight, more than 13 years after GTA V, the second-best-selling video game of all time. Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval will be the primary characters of GTA 6, inspired by the notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

Pre-downloading went live on November 10 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players who have pre-ordered the game. Users need at least 210 GB of free space on their console to download the game.