GTA 6 Launches In India: Here's How People Are Reacting

Indian stores have started stocking the boxed version of GTA 6, though buyers are in for a surprise. The pack looks like a traditional physical edition on the outside, but there is no game disc inside. What you actually receive is a code to download the game digitally, along with a display case and a poster. A few local shops are sweetening the deal further by throwing in free GTA 6 T-shirts and additional posters. The game can already be downloaded in advance, but it will remain locked until it officially unlocks on November 19.
As GTA 6 has already been the most awaited game, here is how people are reacting to its launch in India.
Also Read | Play GTA 6, Earn Rs 1 Crore A Year: This Company Is Hiring A Gamer
One user wrote, "The class which plays GTA 6 in India should pay more. Tax it. 66 dollars is way too cheap."
@EliAfriatISR The class which plays gta 6 in India should pay more. Tax it. 66 dollars is way too cheap— Vikrant (@Vikspeaks1) November 12, 2026
Another user shared a price comparison and wrote, "GTA 6 Standard Edition worldwide price comparison in equivalent USD, using exchange rates as on 10th Nov. Pricing in India is almost the lowest, only next to Japan."
GTA 6 Standard Edition worldwide price comparison in equivalent USD, using exchange rates as on 10th Nov. Pricing in India is almost the lowest, only next to Japan. #GTAVI #GTA6 https://t.co/CrhJpuinyk— Sandeep Parkhi (@sparkhi) November 12, 2026
Another user reflected on the long gap between the two games and wrote, "Everything that happened in India between the launch of GTA 5 in 2013 and GTA 6 in 2026 includes the rise of the Modi era, demonetization and GST, the launch of Jio and the UPI boom, overtaking China as the world's most populous nation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the successful launches of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan. Most importantly, we grew up from teenagers to adults."
How many days would you need to work to afford GTA 6? 🎮 The difference is huge across countries. While people in India may need 25.9 days of work, those in Switzerland may need just 5 hours. @onevision_media https://t.co/5jUSkbRVUA— iTechApples (@iTechApples) November 12, 2026
One user also shared a graph showing how many days a person would need to work to afford GTA 6 in different countries.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world