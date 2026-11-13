GTA 6 Launches In India: Here's How People Are Reacting

Indian stores have started stocking the boxed version of GTA 6, though buyers are in for a surprise. The pack looks like a traditional physical edition on the outside, but there is no game disc inside. What you actually receive is a code to download the game digitally, along with a display case and a poster. A few local shops are sweetening the deal further by throwing in free GTA 6 T-shirts and additional posters. The game can already be downloaded in advance, but it will remain locked until it officially unlocks on November 19.

As GTA 6 has already been the most awaited game, here is how people are reacting to its launch in India.

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One user wrote, "The class which plays GTA 6 in India should pay more. Tax it. 66 dollars is way too cheap."

Another user shared a price comparison and wrote, "GTA 6 Standard Edition worldwide price comparison in equivalent USD, using exchange rates as on 10th Nov. Pricing in India is almost the lowest, only next to Japan."

Another user reflected on the long gap between the two games and wrote, "Everything that happened in India between the launch of GTA 5 in 2013 and GTA 6 in 2026 includes the rise of the Modi era, demonetization and GST, the launch of Jio and the UPI boom, overtaking China as the world's most populous nation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the successful launches of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan. Most importantly, we grew up from teenagers to adults."

One user also shared a graph showing how many days a person would need to work to afford GTA 6 in different countries.