Play GTA 6, Earn Rs 1 Crore A Year: This Company Is Hiring A Gamer

What if playing GTA 6 was your full-time job and it paid more than Rs 1 crore a year?

That is exactly what US-based prediction market company Kalshi is offering. The company has advertised a vacancy for a GTA VI Researcher, a remote contract role paying between $100,000 and $120,000 a year, equivalent to roughly Rs 88 lakh to Rs 1.06 crore.

What Will The Job Involve?

According to the official LinkedIn post, this is not a role for someone who simply enjoys playing video games. The successful applicant will have to begin playing GTA VI at midnight on launch day and continue until the game's main story is completed.

The entire playthrough will be streamed live on Twitch or YouTube, with the researcher appearing on camera.

However, the main responsibility is research rather than gameplay. Kalshi wants the researcher to treat the fictional state of Leonida, where GTA VI is set, as an economic laboratory.

The researcher will be expected to:

Study how Leonida's economy functions

Track prices, jobs, businesses and consumer spending within the game

Produce an official "State of the Leonida Economy" report for Kalshi

Monitor the real-world impact of the game's launch, including employee absenteeism and the use of food delivery services such as DoorDash during launch week

GTA VI is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Also Read | Everything 'Before GTA 6': How 13-Year Wait Became Internet's Favourite Meme

What Else Will You Get?

In addition to the salary, Kalshi is offering a $15,000 gaming and streaming allowance, a 100-inch television, a PlayStation 5 or Xbox console, daily DoorDash credits and a gym membership.

Who Can Apply?

The job posting makes it clear that Kalshi is not looking for a casual gamer. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a minimum of 10 years' gaming experience.

The role also requires a strong understanding of finance and economics, as the researcher will be expected to analyse both the in-game economy and its real-world effects.

Why Is A Finance Company Hiring A Gamer?

Kalshi is a prediction market platform where users trade on the outcomes of events ranging from politics and economics to sport, weather, technology and culture.

GTA VI is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. Kalshi says it wants to understand how a release of this scale influences behaviour, spending patterns and workplace attendance, and use those insights in its research and trading markets.

For many gamers, the role appears to turn a childhood hobby into a career worth more than Rs 1 crore a year. However, with only one position available and strict eligibility requirements, competition is likely to be intense.