Grand Theft Auto 6: India Release Time For Extended Gameplay Footage On Netflix, YouTube. Check Date, Time

The highly anticipated extended footage of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will be streamed on Netflix and remain exclusive on the platform for six hours. While Rockstar has not confirmed exactly how long the presentation will be, the title suggests the footage will be a more substantial look at the open-world game. Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after GTA V, the second-best-selling video game of all time.

According to the two trailers released so far, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval will be the primary characters of GTA VI, inspired by notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. GTA 6 preorders went live in June, with the base game priced at $80 while the "Ultimate" edition costing $100.

Here's When You Can Watch GTA 6 Extended Footage on Netflix And YouTube:

The GTA 6 extended look, potentially showcasing new gameplay, will premiere globally on August 27 at 3 PM Eastern Time (ET). For viewers in India, the premiere will stream early Friday morning, August 28, at 12:30 AM IST.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games will launch the extended footage on its official YouTube channel and website at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on August 27 (6:30 AM IST, August 28). This timing gives Netflix a six-hour exclusivity window before the footage goes live globally.

Indian Standard Time (IST):

12:30 AM, Friday, August 28 (Netflix)

6:30 AM, Friday, August 28 (YouTube)

GTA 6 Leak

While fans have been waiting for the extended footage premiere, their experience has been slightly spoiled by a series of leaks in recent days. Clips appearing to show gameplay and cinematics from the title began appearing online last week, but the developer did not acknowledge them straight away.

In a statement on Wednesday (Aug 26), the company finally acknowledged the leaks, stating it was heartbreaking for the team working on the sequel.

"It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time,” the studio said in its statement

A person or organisation calling themself “CyberLeek” has claimed responsibility for the leaks, which have been used in part to promote a cryptocurrency.