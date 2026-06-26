Gamer Invests In Gold Instead Of Buying GTA 6 In 'Fun Little Experiment'

After years of anticipation, pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA) went live on June 25, with gamers in India relieved as Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, kept the pricing reasonable. The base game costs Rs 5,999, and the Ultimate Edition is Rs 7,499, making both versions cheaper than the $80 and $100 global pricing. While die-hard fans have already purchased the game, five months before the launch, a gamer has caught social media's attention after investing their pre-order money in gold.

In a Reddit post titled, 'Parked Gold for GTA VI Ultimate,' the user detailed that they had bought digital gold worth Rs 7,499, the same amount they would have otherwise paid for the video game.

"Instead of pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition right away, I bought Rs 7,499 worth of digital gold today since gold price dipped and just for the fun of it. There was a flat five per cent discount too, but it is inclusive of three per cent GST," the user wrote.

Highlighting that they would pre-order the game a week before the November 19 launch, the gamer said they wanted to observe what would happen to their money during this period.

"The plan is still to pre-order about a week before launch. Since pre-ordering today doesn't really get me anything extra, I figured I'd “park” the money in gold and see what happens and what if it further gets delayed," they said.

"Best case, gold goes up a bit and I technically get the game for slightly less. Worst case, it dips and I lose a few hundred rupees. Either way, it's just a fun little experiment."

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users called it the 'ultimate game moment,' while others revealed similar investment strategies.

"Basically did the same thing but not on gold. I invested it in an equity savings fund to balance returns and safety as its half debt and half equity. Went conservative because I didn't wanna lose money on it," said one user, while another added: "Ultimate gamer moment."

A third commented: "Thanks for reminding me. I have invested in Take-Two stocks (Rockstar's parent company) for purchasing GTA 6. I'll sell them today."