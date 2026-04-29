GTA VI To Cost $100? Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Provides Update On Pricing

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, has offered a fresh update on the pricing for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI, which is slated for a November 19, 2026, release. While industry speculation suggested the game might reach a record $100 price tag to recoup its rumoured $1 billion production cost, Zelnick hinted that the title will likely follow the current AAA standard of $70-$80.

Speaking at the Interactive Innovation Conference this week, Zelnick did not provide a definitive number but hinted away that GTA VI will not touch the super-premium price point that has been floated in the past.

"Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery," Zelnick was quoted as saying by IGN.

"How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got."

Zelnick stated that game pricing has actually gotten cheaper over the years, pointing out that the majority of new games have been priced in the range of $60-$70 for over a decade.

"If you look at it through that lens, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. But that isn't the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at how do we deliver something amazing, and how do we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable."

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GTA VI Release

Originally slated for a Fall 2025 release, GTA VI was first pushed to May 26, 2026, following an announcement by Rockstar Games in May 2025. By November of that year, the studio delayed the launch by an additional six months to November 19, 2026, citing a need to polish the video game before the release.

"Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," said Rockstar Games at the time.