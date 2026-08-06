GTA 6 Extended Footage To Premiere On Netflix, YouTube. Check Details, Timing

Rockstar on Thursday (Aug 6) officially announced that the extended footage of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will premiere on Netflix and YouTube later this month. The studio announced the collaboration with the streaming platform on social media, nearly two months after kicking off the summer promotional campaign for the highly anticipated GTA installment.

The GTA 6 extended look, potentially showcasing new gameplay, will premiere globally on August 27 at 3 PM Eastern Time (ET). For viewers in India, the premiere will stream early Friday morning, August 28, at 12:30 AM IST.

"Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look premieres on @netflix Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET," Rockstar said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Non-Netflix subscribers would be able to watch GTA VI: An Extended Look for free later that evening. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games will launch the trailer on their official YouTube channel and website at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on August 27 (6:30 AM IST, August 28). This timing gives Netflix a six-hour exclusivity window before the footage goes live globally.

According to a Variety report, Netflix called the "GTA 6" collab "a first-of-its-kind partnership to premiere an extended look at the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto VI."

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GTA 6 Release

While Rockstar has not confirmed exactly how long the presentation will be, the title suggests the footage will be a more substantial look at the open-world game. Rockstar's announcement comes at a time when fans had been demanding that the studio release the third trailer for the game.

Set to release on November 19, 2026, GTA 6 arrives more than 13 years after GTA V, the second best-selling video game of all time. According to the two trailers released so far, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval will be the primary characters of GTA VI, inspired by notorious American criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida, forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," reads the game's synopsis.

GTA 6 preorders went live in June, with the base game priced at $80 while the "Ultimate" edition costing $100.