Regretful Shoplifter Returns Rare Book To Library After 40 Years With Heartfelt Letter And $100 Note

A book stolen from an American library has been returned after 40 years, with the shoplifter leaving a heartfelt apology and a $100 bill via mail. The regretful shoplifter had stolen a first-edition 1953 copy of “The Unstrung Harp” by Edward Gorey, an American author and Tony Award-winning costume designer. The unexpected package arrived at Booklegger in Eureka's Old Town district in Northern California on Monday (Aug 3) when owner Jennifer McFadden was just heading out for the day.

McFadden opened the mail after one of the employees convinced her that she could not leave without seeing the contents of the mystery package. The contents inside, however, left McFadden and two other employees in tears.

“We received a small package in the mail today, and couldn't read the handwritten return address, so we had no idea if it was promotional material about a book or who knows what. In fact, it contained something so unexpected and touching the three of us who were working ended up with tears in our eyes,” McFadden said in a social media post.

Describing the act of penance by the shoplifter as "extraordinary," McFadden said the incident highlighted the good of humanity once again.

"The sender had stolen a copy of a collectible Edward Gorey book from our store over 40 years ago, which he returned. The heartfelt apology (which was accompanied by a $100 bill) is pretty extraordinary. Making up for a past wrong, no matter how belatedly, takes courage. Yes, people make mistakes, but the ways the people show us the good of humanity are far more numerous."

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The apology letter explained how the man was formerly a student at “HSU with a horrible drug and alcohol problem” and that he desperately needed money. After much change, he proceeded to live a better life and came across this book while cleaning out the garage.

The letter reads as follows:

Booklegger,

I am returning this Edward Gorey first edition to you because I stole it from the store sometime in the early 1980's. I was a student at HSU with a horrible drug and alcohol problem. I was in desperate need of money, but even more desperately needed a spiritual awakening in my life.

I was eventually blessed with just such a psychic change. I proceeded to clean up my past and make something meaningful out of my life. Somehow this little book escaped my notice for 20 years until I came across it cleaning out my garage last week.

I was so happy to find that the store was still in business so I could return the book and tell you how sorry I am for my utter lack of principles. I do believe it has increased in value while waiting to be rediscovered in its cardboard box. I hope that you and the store are thriving up there on the beautiful Humboldt Bay. I was the chef at the Waterfront Oyster Bar for a while and miss it.

[Signature and phone number]

Please text me if there is anything further I might do to right this wrong.

McFadden said she plans on texting the man to thank him and to tell him to feel unburdened of the guilt he had carried all these years.