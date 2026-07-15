12 Years Ago, Taslima Nasreen Inspired A Bengali Film Directed By This <i>Rocky Aur Rani</i> Actor

Exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist Taslima Nasreen is set to visit Kolkata for the first time in nearly two decades. The writer, who left the city in 2007 amid controversy surrounding her work, is scheduled to attend an anti-fundamentalism programme at Rabindra Sadan on August 1.

Nasreen lived in Kolkata between 2004 and 2007 before being forced to leave following violent protests over her autobiographical book Dwikhandito. The then Left Front government also banned the book after allegations of blasphemy sparked outrage among sections of the public.

Now 63, Nasreen lives in Delhi on a long-term residence permit. Her upcoming visit comes after she received a joint invitation from three organisations. The event will mark her first return to Kolkata since her departure from the city nearly 19 years ago.

In a way, her return echoes a theme explored in Nirbashito (Banned), the 2014 Bengali film inspired by her life in exile. The film was directed by Churni Ganguly, who played Alia Bhatt's mother in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While the film is not a biopic, its central character, played by Churni, shares many experiences associated with Nasreen's displacement and longing for home.

Released in 2014, Nirbashito tells the story of a woman writer who is forced to leave her homeland after receiving threats from religious extremists. Inspired by Nasreen's life, the film follows its protagonist as she navigates loneliness, displacement, and the pain of being separated from her roots.

At the heart of the story is her deep bond with her pet cat, Baghini. More than just a companion, the cat symbolises everything she has been forced to leave behind, including her homeland, language, and loved ones. Through this relationship, the film explores the emotional toll of exile and the enduring desire to return home.

According to IMDb, "This is a story of isolation and hope, of a writer in exile. The writer is banished for her attack on religious fundamentalism and patriarchy and her cat is suddenly left alone."

After the film's release, Churni Ganguly clarified that the project was not intended to be a biographical account of Taslima Nasreen. Instead, she said it drew inspiration from the writer's life in exile and the emotional challenges she faced after being forced to leave her homeland.

The filmmaker explained that her directorial debut centred on the writer's loneliness and her relationship with her pet cat, which forms the emotional core of the narrative.

"The movie is in no way a biopic and is not intended to make a political statement either," Churni said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Nirbashito received widespread critical acclaim upon its release. The film won the Best Film award at the 2014 Delhi Film Festival and later earned two National Awards, including Best Bengali Film and Best Audiography.

In one scene in the film, the character says, "Dekho ar kota din, ami thik firbo" (Wait for a few more days, I will return).

Looking at Nasreen's upcoming visit, the line now feels particularly poignant. The circumstances may be different, and it may have taken years, but the writer is finally returning to Kolkata, making the moment feel something of a full-circle chapter in her long journey.

Speaking about Nasreen's upcoming visit, the organisers said the author will attend a civic reception held in her honour before participating in a discussion on fundamentalism. During the event, she is also expected to recite some of her poems.

Nasreen, who once faced legal action in Bangladesh over allegations of defaming Islam, is set to make her first visit to Kolkata in nearly two decades. According to the organisers, several prominent figures, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta and noted author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, are expected to attend the programme.



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