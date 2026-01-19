Author Taslima Nasreen Reacts To AR Rahman's 'Communal' Remark: "The Rich And Famous Never Face Difficulties"

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen is the latest public personality to react to celebrated composer AR Rahman's "communal" remark controversy. In a recent interview, the multiple award-winning musician said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed down for him in recent years, a development he attributed to "shifting power dynamics" in Bollywood which could be have been "a communal thing".

Many personalities, including Javed Akhtar, Leslie Lewis, and Hariharan, have weighed in on AR Rahman's comments. After a lot of chatter on social media, AR Rahman broke silence on the controversy, saying he "never wished to cause pain".

Now, Taslima Nasreen in an X post shared her point of view on the row, saying that AR Rahman is way too "rich and famous" to be discriminated against in the film industry. She also said that it doesn't suit the composer to be "pitied".

A. R. Rahman is a Muslim and is extraordinarily famous in India. His remuneration, as far as I have heard, is higher than that of all other artists. He is probably the richest musician. He is complaining that he is not given work in Bollywood because he is a Muslim. Shah Rukh… — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 18, 2026

"A. R. Rahman is a Muslim and is extraordinarily famous in India. His remuneration, as far as I have heard, is higher than that of all other artists. He is probably the richest musician. He is complaining that he is not given work in Bollywood because he is a Muslim.

"Shah Rukh Khan is still the Badshah of Bollywood; Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi-all of them are superstars. The famous and the rich never face difficulties anywhere. No matter what religion they belong to, what caste, or what community... A. R. Rahman is revered by Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, atheists, and believers alike. It does not suit him to be pitied," she wrote on Sunday.

Difficulties happen to "poor people like me", Taslima Nasreen said.

"Even though I am a strict atheist, because of my name I am assumed to be a Muslim. Those who are anti-Muslim do not care whether one is an atheist or a believer. No one wants to rent me an apartment. When I go to a hospital, they deceive me and cut off my leg. I get beaten even for being an atheist in Hyderabad; I cannot set foot in Aurangabad; I am pushed out of West Bengal."

After his "communal" comments started going viral on social media, AR Rahman in a video statement said, "Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt."

The composer said he is fortunate to be an Indian, adding that the country offers him a space that values creative freedom and celebrates diverse voices.

Also Read | AR Rahman Opens Up On The 'Power Shift In Bollywood': "Could Be A Communal Thing"