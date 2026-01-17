On AR Rahman's "Communal" Remark, Hariharan And Leslie Lewis Say, "Have To Think About Creativity First, Money Later"

AR Rahman's recent comments on a power shift in the Hindi film industry have sparked an important conversation about creativity, control, and corporatisation in Indian music. The Oscar winning composer revealed that over the past eight years, the amount of work coming his way has reduced, a change he attributes to a shift in who holds decision making power.

"People who are not creative have the power now to decide things," Rahman said, adding that the shift may also have a communal undertone, though never directly expressed. "It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers." Rahman, who was the first composer from the South to enter and survive in the Hindi film industry, responded with characteristic calm. "I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family.'"

Reacting to Rahman's remarks, legendary singer Hariharan described the current ecosystem as neither black nor white.

"It's a grey area," he said. "I really wish there were more creative people, or at least people who genuinely understand music, taking these calls." Hariharan stressed that sensitivity to music must come before commercial considerations. "You have to think about creativity first and money later. If you only think of money when it comes to art, then who knows what the future will be."

Composer and singer Leslie Lewis agreed that a power shift has indeed taken place but believes it has happened organically. "There has been a shift in the music industry itself," he said. "It's not just the old players anymore. New people with new thoughts have come in, and digital platforms have changed the parameters completely."

Lewis pointed out that platforms like YouTube and Instagram have allowed artists to become their own labels, increasing output but also corporatising decision making.

"Earlier, the people judging us had experience and creative instinct. Today, it's very corporate. The person taking the call is often making sure their job is secure. They may love music, but they don't always have the experience to decide who the right artist is," he explained.

Despite their concerns, both these musicians believe change is possible through artist led initiatives. That belief came together with the launch of Goongoonalo, a new music platform unveiled in Mumbai. Designed to empower artists with ownership of their music, the platform launched with 100 original tracks and enables musicians, composers, and lyricists to collaborate as equal stakeholders.

Esteemed artists like Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan have welcomed Goongoonalo as a vital step towards restoring creative freedom and true artistic investment in the music industry.

