CCTV Footage Shows Moment Telangana Neurosurgeon's Car Hit Divider, Burst Into Flames

A CCTV footage has now emerged that shows the accident in which a doctor from Karnataka lost his life. The Volvo which he was driving, could be seen veering towards the left and crashing into the barrier and exploding in flames. Dr. Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a 50-year-old senior neurosurgeon working at a hospital in Khammam, died.

Read: Telangana Neurosurgeon Burnt Alive After Car Crashes Into Divider, Burst Into Flames

The accident took place near Pillalamarri on the Suryapet-Khammam highway around 7:15 am.

In the CCTV footage, the car can be seen approaching from a distance. Suddenly from the fast lane it veered left, crossed all the lanes and slammed into the outer divider. Seconds later, the vehicle erupted into flames. The fire engulfed it completely before help could arrive.

The registration number information indicated that the driver who died was Kasakurti Jagadish, a neurosurgeon associated with Mamata Hospital in Khammam. He was driving from Khammam to Hyderabad to meet his family.

Initial investigation suggested that he might have dozed off at the wheel, which caused the accident. The matter, though, is being investigated. The police have registered a case. A forensic team has also visited the spot and collected the driver's remains.