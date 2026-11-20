Share Market News: India's solar energy boom is drawing interest from companies beyond the traditional power and renewable energy sectors. The latest example is Shanti Educational Initiatives, an education company that is moving towards a merger with solar manufacturer GREW Energy, marking a significant shift in its business focus.

Shanti Educational Initiatives has received a 'no adverse observations' letter from the Bombay Stock Exchange for its proposed composite scheme of arrangement involving its wholly owned subsidiary, Shanti Learning Initiatives, and GREW Energy.

The development brings the proposed merger a step closer to completion. However, several regulatory and shareholder approvals are still required before the transaction can go through.

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Under the proposed arrangement, Shanti Educational Initiatives will first transfer its education business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Shanti Learning Initiatives, through a slump sale. Subsequently, Shanti Educational Initiatives will merge into GREW Energy, which is proposed to be listed on the stock exchange.

The share exchange ratio has been fixed at 100 fully paid-up equity shares of GREW Energy for every 212 shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives, both having a face value of Re 1.

For existing shareholders, the arrangement would mean moving from an investment in an education company to a direct stake in a solar manufacturing business.

However, the change in ownership structure is significant. In its observations, BSE has asked the companies to prominently disclose that public shareholders' interest would change from 50.11 per cent in Shanti Educational Initiatives to 10.03 per cent in GREW Energy after the scheme is implemented. The companies will also have to explain the implications of this change for shareholders, including their rights and the value of their holdings.

Why Is GREW Energy Central To The Deal?

The proposed merger comes as GREW Energy expands its presence in India's solar manufacturing supply chain.

The Chiripal Group-backed company currently operates a 6.5 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Dudu, Rajasthan. It plans to increase its module manufacturing capacity to 11 GW.

It is also building an 8 GW solar cell and ingot-wafer manufacturing facility in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. This would take the company beyond module assembly and into higher-value stages of solar manufacturing.

The company manufactures N-type TOPCon solar modules and has also entered into a five-year technology partnership with US-based Caelux. Announced in September 2026, the partnership covers 4 GW of perovskite Energy Producing Glass. The companies aim to develop hybrid-tandem solar modules with target efficiencies of more than 29 per cent, with commercial production targeted for 2028.

The expansion comes against the backdrop of rising domestic solar manufacturing capacity and policy support for locally produced components. India had 261.7 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 36.6 GW of solar cell capacity as of June 2026, according to the figures cited by the company.

The gap between module and cell capacity is also creating opportunities for manufacturers looking to integrate more stages of production.

Notably, the merger is not yet approved. The companies will need clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), followed by a filing before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Shareholder and creditor approvals, along with the tribunal's approval, will also be required.

BSE has also flagged certain disclosures relating to ongoing regulatory proceedings, including a SEBI order dated June 30, 2026, and Appeal No. 281 of 2026 before the Securities Appellate Tribunal. These matters will have to be disclosed to shareholders and the NCLT.

The exchange has clarified that its observation letter is not a final approval for listing GREW Energy. The proposed listing will remain subject to SEBI's relaxation under the applicable listing rules and fulfilment of other regulatory requirements.

The observation letter is valid for six months from November 19, 2026.

Stock Market View

At the close on November 19, Shanti Educational Initiatives (NSE: SEIL) was trading 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 198.50 per share. It shows that India's renewable energy opportunity is beginning to attract corporate interest from businesses outside the traditional energy ecosystem.